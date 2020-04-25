Sixth Round (No. 201): Ravens Trade Up to Draft WR James Proche

"There's a lot of things about James that we liked," DeCosta said. "I saw him at the Senior Bowl. He's a crafty guy. He's good inside. He's got excellent hands. I think he's competitive with the football."

According to Pro Football Focus, Proche was the most targeted receiver in college football last year, and during his career he had just nine drops in 437 targets. Had this not been one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in history, Proche would have likely gone earlier.

The biggest criticisms of Proche are that he lacks blazing speed, and that he doesn't have extraordinary size. But joining a Ravens receiving corps that features two speedsters in Marquise Brown and third-round pick Devin Duvernay, Proche's ability to get open could be an excellent fit as another weapon for Lamar Jackson.

He also was a punt (7.6 yard average) and kick returner (19.8 yard average) in college, adding another contender for an open position.

"I watched him catch punts that week down in Mobile and I was really impressed by how he judged the ball and secured the catch," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that gets upfield quickly with the football in his hands as a punt returner. And that's an important position. It's hard to find those kind of guys that have that special skill set."