Roquan Smith Wins Butkus Award as NFL's Best Linebacker

Last year's winner of the NFL Butkus Award was the Cowboys' Micah Parsons. The year before that, it was the Steelers' T.J. Watt.

During Smith's senior year of high school at Macon County (Ga.) in 2014, Malik Jefferson took home the award. Jefferson went on to play at Texas and was a third-round pick in 2018. He currently plays for the Cowboys, his sixth NFL team.

Smith had a monster fifth season, as he finished third in the NFL in tackles (169) and logged three interceptions and 4.5 sacks. That stellar play helped earn Smith a five-year, reported $100 million contract extension from the Ravens.

The Butkus Award adds to Smith's long list of accolades this season, as he was also named a first-team AP All-Pro and is going to his first Pro Bowl. He was named the Ravens' MVP by local media despite playing in just nine regular-season games in Baltimore.

Matt Butkus joked that the Ravens "stole him out of Chicago," where his father played his entire career (1965-1973).

"Your dad wasn't happy about that," Harbaugh joked. "I was happy that your dad felt so highly about Roquan Smith as a linebacker because your dad was the epitome of being a linebacker in the history of the National Football League, and I think this is a throwback linebacker too – a leader.