Roquan Smith Wins Butkus Award as NFL's Best Linebacker

Jan 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011823-Roquan
Darron Cummings/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, slips away from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) to avoid the sack in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Roquan Smith was the best linebacker in college football and not much has changed.

Smith was awarded the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the NFL in 2022. He also won the award, which is given annually to the top linebacker in high school, college and the pros, in 2017 while at Georgia.

Smith is just the fourth player to ever win the award in both college and professional football, following Patrick Willis (2006, 2009), Von Miller (2010, 2012), and Luke Kuechly (2011, 2014, 2015, 2017).

Dick Butkus' son, Matt Butkus, came to the Under Armour Performance Center to present Smith with the honor.

"I'm very grateful to receive this," Smith said. "Receiving it in college meant a lot to me, being recognized as the best. I have a great deal of respect for your dad and the way he played the game. I try to [mirror] some of that in my play. This means a lot to me and I can't wait to put it up in my man cave."

Last year's winner of the NFL Butkus Award was the Cowboys' Micah Parsons. The year before that, it was the Steelers' T.J. Watt.

During Smith's senior year of high school at Macon County (Ga.) in 2014, Malik Jefferson took home the award. Jefferson went on to play at Texas and was a third-round pick in 2018. He currently plays for the Cowboys, his sixth NFL team.

Smith had a monster fifth season, as he finished third in the NFL in tackles (169) and logged three interceptions and 4.5 sacks. That stellar play helped earn Smith a five-year, reported $100 million contract extension from the Ravens.

The Butkus Award adds to Smith's long list of accolades this season, as he was also named a first-team AP All-Pro and is going to his first Pro Bowl. He was named the Ravens' MVP by local media despite playing in just nine regular-season games in Baltimore.

Matt Butkus joked that the Ravens "stole him out of Chicago," where his father played his entire career (1965-1973).

"Your dad wasn't happy about that," Harbaugh joked. "I was happy that your dad felt so highly about Roquan Smith as a linebacker because your dad was the epitome of being a linebacker in the history of the National Football League, and I think this is a throwback linebacker too – a leader.

"The great players make the players around them better. That's what Roquan Smith does. Not only does he play great; he raises the level for everybody else."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 1/18: Other Than Lamar Jackson, Which Ravens Are in Line for Contract Extensions?

Tyler Linderbaum makes ESPN's list of top 10 rookies and is one of three Ravens named to NFL.com analyst's All-Rookie Teams. The Ravens take a cornerback in The Athletic's latest mock draft.

news

Ben Powers Prepares to Become Free Agent

After a strong season as Baltimore's starting left guard, Ben Powers is preparing to become a free agent.

news

Chuck Clark Uncertain of His Future With Ravens

After spending six years with the Ravens, Chuck Clark is not sure he will return to the team next season.

news

Late for Work 1/17: Which Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target This Offseason?

An ESPN pundit says one narrative about Lamar Jackson is an overreaction. Mike Florio says officials missed an illegal block on Bengals' fumble return for a touchdown. The Ravens have devised 'the perfect defense to slow down the Bengals offense.' Three non-wide receivers the Ravens could select in the first round.

news

Ravens Have the 22nd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last time the Ravens picked at No. 22 was in 2005 when they took WR Mark Clayton.

news

Mark Andrews Reached Top Speed Chasing Fumble Recovery Touchdown

Ravens TE Mark Andrews reached 20.72 mph trying to catch Bengals DE Sam Hubbard.

news

Calais Campbell: I Could Be Back Here Again Next Year

The Ravens' 36-year-old defensive lineman is under contract for another season in Baltimore.

news

Strong Voices in Locker Room Support Lamar Jackson

As the Ravens cleaned out their lockers Monday, many team leaders expressed their desire for Lamar Jackson to return next season.

news

Ravens Sign Six Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore is starting to put together its 2023 roster.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Wild-Card Playoffs vs. Bengals

J.K. Dobbins had about half of the offensive snaps. Kyle Hamilton finished the season strong with the defense's highest grade.

news

Justin Houston Isn't Retiring, Would Like to Return to Ravens

Veteran linebacker Justin Houston is leaning toward playing another season and would like to return to Baltimore.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising