Late for Work: Roquan Smith Is on Pace for Defensive Player of the Year Consideration

Three Players Who Could Be in Line for Contract Extensions

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed identified which Ravens are deserving of contract extensions. Here are three players who made the list:

ILB Patrick Queen

"The fourth-year pro is on pace to shatter the career highs he set across the board in almost every major statistical category with 36 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and three quarterback hits through four games. More important than the gaudy stats themselves have been the type of game-changing and drive-killing plays that they are resulting in for the Ravens dominant defense.

"Now he is poised to receive a significant pay day whether it's by the Ravens or another team if he reaches the open market. While paying a pair of off-ball linebackers is as anti-modern NFL canon as a team can get, keeping Smith and Queen together is worth an exception if there ever was one."

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

"The three-time Pro Bowler has far exceeded expectations with how relentlessly disruptive he has been to start the season. While he doesn't lead the team in sacks with just 1.5, Clowney has been harassing opposing quarterbacks nonstop nonetheless and is a big reason why the Ravens' pass rush is thriving despite not having projected starters and breakout candidates Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo in the lineup for most of the past two games.

"Most teams want to pay top for players who rack up sacks but often aren't nearly as constantly destructive as Clowney. The Ravens value both sacks and pressures. If his price isn't as high because he wasn't able to come close to double-digit sacks, running it back for at least a second year in a row would make sense for both parties."

DB Geno Stone

"Stone has started the last three games in the place of injured free safety Marcus Williams and has provided every bit of the same playmaking ball hawk element to the back end of the defense with a pair of pass deflections and interceptions during that span.

"Even when Williams returns to the lineup there will still be a prominent role for Stone in the Ravens defense. [Defensive Coordinator Mike] Macdonald loves deploying three-safety sets to disguise pressures and coverages. Stone and Williams can keep a lid on the back end to make sure nothing can go over the top of their coverage, freeing Kyle Hamilton up to play more of the hybrid slot defender role."

ESPN Analytics Writer Predicts Pro Bowl Honor for Tyler Linderbaum

ESPN Analytics' Seth Walder revisited the bold predictions he made for each team before the start of the season and chose whether to stick with it or make a new prediction.

For the Ravens, his original prediction was that left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be a first-team All-Pro. His new prediction is that Tyler Linderbaum will lead all centers in pass block win rate and be named to the Pro Bowl.

"Stanley has been able to play only one game because of a knee injury, so we're going to go with another lineman for this honor," Walder wrote. "Linderbaum's pass protection has stood out because it comes at a time when Baltimore's protection is worse than it has been in years, in part because of Stanley's absence."