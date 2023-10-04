Roquan Smith Is 'Like a Ray Lewis' for Ravens, Says Lamar Jackson

"Roquan is his own man. I have not played with anyone like Roquan. In 10 years, no linebacker I've ever played with [has been] better than him," Clowney said. "They don't have the attitude or intensity they play with like Roquan Smith since I've played in the League. He'll be a big reason why our defense goes the way it goes. He's bringing the best out of a lot of guys around him. When you have a leader like that that's going to put it all out there not just on Sundays, but on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, the whole week, and you come to the game, and it just rolls over. It rubs off on people. It's contagious. We just stick together, and 'Go Ro.'"