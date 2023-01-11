Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen Win Local Media Awards

Roquan Smith was voted Ravens Most Valuable Player, while Patrick Queen was voted "Media Good Guy" for the 2022 season by the local media and Baltimore chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Smith, who signed a new five-year contract Wednesday, has made a dramatic impact on Baltimore's defense since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Before Smith arrived, the Ravens ranked 20th in points per game allowed and 24th in yards per game allowed. They rank second in both categories since, giving up just 14.7 points per game.
"I'm very grateful to be here and receive such a prestigious award," Smith said. "I just wouldn't be here without my teammates [and] coaches, so I'm just excited to be here and excited to be here for the long haul."
Smith was the NFL's third-leading tackler this season (169) and was named to the inaugural NFL Players Association All-Pro Team that was announced Wednesday.
Queen is having his best season with career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), passes defended (six) and interceptions (two). He regularly makes himself available to the media, regardless of his individual performance or the team's, and gives insightful answers about himself and others.
"I think it was just how I was raised," Queen said. "At the end of the day, you all have a job to do, and I have a job. You all can't do your job if I don't do my job, so the least I can do is talk to everybody and just give feedback on what you all need to know. I think it's just – it's being a man – you have to fix stuff that you go through."