Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen Win Local Media Awards

Jan 11, 2023 at 06:19 PM
Terrance Williams/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) look on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore.

Roquan Smith was voted Ravens Most Valuable Player, while Patrick Queen was voted "Media Good Guy" for the 2022 season by the local media and Baltimore chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Smith, who signed a new five-year contract Wednesday, has made a dramatic impact on Baltimore's defense since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Before Smith arrived, the Ravens ranked 20th in points per game allowed and 24th in yards per game allowed. They rank second in both categories since, giving up just 14.7 points per game.

"I'm very grateful to be here and receive such a prestigious award," Smith said. "I just wouldn't be here without my teammates [and] coaches, so I'm just excited to be here and excited to be here for the long haul."

Smith was the NFL's third-leading tackler this season (169) and was named to the inaugural NFL Players Association All-Pro Team that was announced Wednesday.

Queen is having his best season with career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), passes defended (six) and interceptions (two). He regularly makes himself available to the media, regardless of his individual performance or the team's, and gives insightful answers about himself and others.

"I think it was just how I was raised," Queen said. "At the end of the day, you all have a job to do, and I have a job. You all can't do your job if I don't do my job, so the least I can do is talk to everybody and just give feedback on what you all need to know. I think it's just – it's being a man – you have to fix stuff that you go through."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Takes Their Rivalry to Another Level

Roquan Smith praises Eric DeCosta for his negotiating approach. Sammy Watkins wants an opportunity to be a playoff playmaker again. Patrick Queen isn't focusing on his next contract after seeing Smith get his.

news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not throwing passes again Wednesday, and Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) is not back on the field.

news

Roquan Smith Signs Five-Year Deal With Ravens

Roquan Smith has signed a five-year, reported $100 million deal, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

news

Mailbag: How Much Confidence Do Ravens Have if Lamar Jackson Can't Play?

Which trade made a bigger impact, Roquan Smith or Marcus Peters? Would the Ravens franchise tag Lamar Jackson or sign him long term? Is there a chip on the Ravens' shoulder?

news

Brandon Stephens Back in Baltimore After Illness Sent Him to Hospital

Ravens CB Brandon Stephens became 'acutely ill' at the team hotel on Sunday morning.

news

Late for Work 1/11: Ray Lewis: Roquan Smith Is 'Great Leader, Built to Play Linebacker'

It's reportedly 'not looking good' for Lamar Jackson to play Sunday. How Smith's deal could impact Jackson. Pundits and players react to the Ravens extending Smith. Could DeAndre Hopkins become a Raven?

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Below Three Non-Playoff Teams in Final Regular-Season Rankings

With three losses in the past four games and uncertainty about Lamar Jackson's availability, the Ravens dropped in the power rankings.

news

Ravens Sign Nick Boyle to Practice Squad

Veteran tight end Nick Boyle was signed to the practice squad Monday ahead of Sunday's Wild-Card Weekend playoff game against the Bengals.

news

Ravens Eye View: Rookies Stepped Up in Regular-Season Finale

The Ravens got strong play from first-round picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum, as well as fellow rookies Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, David Ojabo and more.

news

Late for Work 1/10: Report: Lamar Jackson Told People 'He Thinks He'll Be Back,' But There's a Twist

What's to like, not like about the Ravens. The Ravens have thrived as visitors in the playoffs. This Ravens game was chosen as the best of the season by ESPN.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson in 'Great Spirits,' Working Hard to Return

Nick Boyle could still be in the Ravens' plans. Gus Edwards remains in concussion protocol. John Harbaugh says Ravens played 'clean football' against Bengals.

