Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen Win Local Media Awards

Queen is having his best season with career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), passes defended (six) and interceptions (two). He regularly makes himself available to the media, regardless of his individual performance or the team's, and gives insightful answers about himself and others.

"I think it was just how I was raised," Queen said. "At the end of the day, you all have a job to do, and I have a job. You all can't do your job if I don't do my job, so the least I can do is talk to everybody and just give feedback on what you all need to know. I think it's just – it's being a man – you have to fix stuff that you go through."