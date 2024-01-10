Roquan Smith Explains the Inspiration Behind His Intense Pre-Game Speeches

So what's the inspiration behind Smith's speeches? He said some teammates have asked him the same question.

"I just come off the top [of the head] with it," Smith said Wednesday. "Honestly, the only time I ever think about what I'm going to say is right before I go up there. I'll have like 5-10 seconds and be like, 'Oh crap, what are the guys sensing right now? Is there a message I need to echo to the guys?'

"But it's more so what's on my heart. At the end of the day, that's the realest you can be and that's what you're trying to express. It's opposed to trying to get some premeditated stuff you looked up. It's pouring directly from the heart. Guys are attracted to that because it's real. You can't fake that."

Smith said he used to deliver the pregame speech in Chicago too, but it's different in Baltimore.

"It's a little more intense here, honestly," he said. "I don't know. I've always played the game in an intense way, but I feel like some of my speeches here are a little more intense like, 'I want to knock your face in' … having that mindset and echoing that through every single word in your speech. You know what you have here. I know what I had there."