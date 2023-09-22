See Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Watching Film Together

Sep 22, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092223roray
From left: Ray Lewis, ILB Roquan Smith

Ray Lewis and Roquan Smith talk the same language, and NFL Films has produced a riveting video of the two inside linebackers studying film together.

Both Lewis and Smith bring the smoke sitting side by side at the Under Armour Performance Center.

"Never try to block me with a receiver," said Smith, as the two linebackers smiled watching Smith blow up an opposing wideout.

Lewis and Smith bonded at the Pro Bowl in February where they made plans to watch film together. The Hall of Fame linebacker sees many attributes in Smith that he believes can help elevate his defensive teammates the way Lewis elevated his.

"There ain't too many left – hunters," Lewis said. "When I watch Roquan, I'm like, 'That's a hunter.'"

Smith knows he's following in large footsteps, trying to uphold Lewis' 17-year Ravens legacy at linebacker.

"It's such rich tradition," Smith said. "It's crazy just to step in and try to be the best version of myself, and hopefully one day be compared to a guy like Ray."

Related Content

news

Ravens Will Face Gardner Minshew at Quarterback vs. Colts

The Ravens have prepared for the wet weather that's expected Sunday. Blocking the Colts' defensive line will be a priority. John Harbaugh discusses Jeremiah Moon making his NFL debut.
news

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams have all been ruled out.
news

Patrick Mekari Is the Ravens' 'Invaluable' Sixth Man

Patrick Mekari stepped in at left tackle and shut down one of the game's top defensive ends, Trey Hendrickson. Here's how he does it.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

The Ravens (2-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Colts (1-1) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Colts

Every pundit we found picked the Ravens to beat the Colts in Sunday's Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Colts Game

Pundits praise coordinators Todd Monken and Mike Macdonald. How the Ravens offense can stay ahead of defenses.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Nelson Agholor is focused on staying ready regardless of how often he's targeted. Mike Macdonald doesn't believe penalties will continue to be an issue for Justin Madubuike. Arthur Maulet's experience playing nickel corner could be needed in Week 3.
news

Roquan Smith And Patrick Queen Are Redefining Inside Linebackers' Worth

Using their multiple talents to disrupt opposing offenses, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are raising the profile for inside linebackers.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts Week 3

The Ravens continue the 2023 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work: 'When Lamar Jackson Gets Fully Comfortable, It's Over for Rest of the NFL'

The Ravens are 'firmly in the conversation" for the AFC's best team. Despite injuries to two starters, the offensive line is ranked in the top 10.
news

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Stingy first-quarter defense is helping the Ravens start fast. Lamar Jackson isn't looking back on Colts' pass during contract negotiations. John Harbaugh said the Patriots' blocked field goal strategy was brilliant. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising