See Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Watching Film Together

Lewis and Smith bonded at the Pro Bowl in February where they made plans to watch film together. The Hall of Fame linebacker sees many attributes in Smith that he believes can help elevate his defensive teammates the way Lewis elevated his.

"There ain't too many left – hunters," Lewis said. "When I watch Roquan, I'm like, 'That's a hunter.'"

Smith knows he's following in large footsteps, trying to uphold Lewis' 17-year Ravens legacy at linebacker.