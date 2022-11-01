Late for Work 11/1: Reaction to the Reported Roquan Smith Trade: 'The Fit Is Perfect'

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote: "The top of the linebacker market is around $20 million, which really explains why Smith was traded in the first place. Chicago was believed to be well below that when both sides negotiated over the summer. So, Smith will be looking to replace Indy's Shaquille Leonard ($98.5 million over five years) as the highest-paid off-ball linebacker. Baltimore must decide whether it is willing to meet that demand, franchise-tag him at $18-plus million or let him walk for a compensatory pick. Smith will be one of the most coveted players on the market and should command top dollar."

However, ESPN's Bill Barnwell contended the benefit of the trade for the Ravens doesn't necessarily hinge on extending Smith.

"The Ravens could ink Smith to a long-term deal, which would keep a major player on their roster but essentially mean that they traded for the right to pay him market price," Barnwell wrote. "Alternatively, they could let him walk and, depending on how they manage the rest of free agency, could recoup a mid-round compensatory pick (a year later) for him — and no one works the compensatory pick system quite like the Ravens. If they do that, that makes the terms to acquire Smith feel quite reasonable, especially considering Chicago picked up almost all of his remaining 2022 salary.

"The Ravens could also franchise-tag Smith and push the decision until after 2023, though they'd presumably like to keep that option available for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ultimately, Baltimore's desire to upgrade makes sense."

Dan Orlovsky: Ravens Are Second-Scariest Team in the NFL

In honor of it being Halloween, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky ranked his top five scariest teams yesterday morning on "First Take." The Ravens were No. 2 on his list — and that was before the news broke about the Smith trade.