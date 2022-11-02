Roquan Smith Will Wear No. 18

After joining a new team, Roquan Smith has a new jersey number.
The newly acquired All-Pro inside linebacker will wear No. 18 for the Ravens.
Smith wore No. 58 with the Chicago Bears, which belongs to Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. At Georgia, Smith wore No. 3, which belongs to Ravens wide receiver James Proche II.
Former Ravens who have worn No. 18 include wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Donte' Stallworth and Jeremy Maclin and quarterback Elvis Grbac.