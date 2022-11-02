Roquan Smith Will Wear No. 18

Nov 02, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110222-Smith
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photos
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago

After joining a new team, Roquan Smith has a new jersey number.

The newly acquired All-Pro inside linebacker will wear No. 18 for the Ravens.

Smith wore No. 58 with the Chicago Bears, which belongs to Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. At Georgia, Smith wore No. 3, which belongs to Ravens wide receiver James Proche II.

Former Ravens who have worn No. 18 include wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Donte' Stallworth and Jeremy Maclin and quarterback Elvis Grbac.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/2: How Roquan Smith's Arrival Impacts Other Ravens Defenders

Rich Eisen and Kyle Brandt call Roquan Smith a 'perfect Raven.' Ed Reed says 'Baltimore Nation should be excited' about getting Smith. Isaiah Likely was the NFL's highest-graded rookie in Week 8, while Kyle Hamilton was No. 5.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Rise After Beating Bucs, Acquiring Roquan Smith

The Ravens are ranked as high as No. 4 in The Ringer entering Week 9.

news

Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could have two more outside linebackers playing on Monday Night Football.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins Halloween With Rodney Costume

Check out the Ravens' Halloween costumes from a team outing at Stratosphere Social.

news

DeSean Jackson Feels Ready, Other Targets Stepping Up

DeSean Jackson could make his debut for the Ravens in Week 9, joining other playmakers who are stepping up while Rashod Bateman (foot) is sidelined.

news

Late for Work 11/1: Reaction to the Reported Roquan Smith Trade: 'The Fit Is Perfect'

Dan Orlovsky says the Ravens are the second-scariest team in the NFL. The emergence of other pass-catchers in the absence of Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman is encouraging.

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to Be Activated

Injuries to Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards appear to be minor. John Harbaugh discusses trade possibilities with deadline approaching. Tyler Linderbaum's game is translating well to the NFL.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Around the AFC North: Will Bengals Win Without Ja'Marr Chase?

Browns are reportedly willing to trade Kareem Hunt. Steelers lament their mental mistakes as they enter their bye week 2-6.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising