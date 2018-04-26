Round 1: Ravens Trade up to Select Quarterback Lamar Jackson

"When you look at stats and you evaluate him, he does all the things that any quarterback does. But we do some analytics and when the ball is in his hands, there hadn't been a better playmaker, really, in the last few years coming out [of the draft]. He's a great quarterback."

Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta called Jackson a "unique talent."

Jackson's ability to make defenders miss as a runner is special. He has a strong enough arm to make every throw and makes good anticipation passes in reading coverage. But he still has room to grow as a true passer.

The Ravens brought Jackson into Baltimore as one of their official 30 visits to get a closer look at the intriguing prospect. Newsome said Jackson was a consideration with their No. 16-overall pick, but Baltimore knew it could wait and get him later.

"When he came in and sat with me on his 30 [player] visit, I came away feeling very good about the kid, the person," Newsome said. "Then you watch the tape and yes, there is some development. But every player that we take, regardless of position, needs some developing."

The Ravens felt like the value was too good to pass up, so they aggressively moved back into the first round to grab him. Now they have a talented player eager to prove Baltimore made the right decision, and that he can be a game-changing quarterback.