Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Apr 27, 2024 at 09:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

UDFA

Saturday, April 27

S Beau Brade, Maryland

Brade was among the more highly rated safety prospects heading into the draft. The Ravens are looking for a depth behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

LB Yvandy Rigby, Temple

A native of Turks and Caicos, Rigby didn't begin playing football until age 14. In 35 career games with the Owls over four seasons, Rigby totaled 205 tackles.

RB Chris Collier, Lock Haven

Collier rushed for 1,393 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games last season. He was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 22 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

DL Ja'Mion Franklin, Duke

Franklin had a career-high 30 tackles in 2023 as an inside force on Duke's line. He was a consistent performer the two seasons, amassing 56 tackles and 4.0 sacks while playing 26 straight games.

G Corey Bullock, Maryland

Bullock started 11 games for the Terrapins in 2023 and was an honorable All-Big Ten selection. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest pass-blocking grade in the conference (79.6).

WR Isaiah Washington, Rutgers

Washington caught 25 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown in 2023. The 6-3, 210-pound target made several impressive one-handed catches at Rutgers' Pro Day.

WR Dayton Wade, Mississippi

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Wade ran a 4.4 at Ole Miss' Pro Day and is projected as a slot receiver. He caught 27 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 and was dangerous running after the catch.

WR DeAngelo Hardy, North Carolina Central

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2023 with 75 catches for 1,353 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Hardy set the North Carolina Central school record with 58 career touchdowns.

WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Robinson had at least 40 catches the past three seasons and was extremely durable throughout his career. The 5-foot-11 Robinson also displayed reliable hands in college and an ability to make contested catches.

G Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama

Dalcourt was a part-time starter in 2023 for the Crimson Tide, competing against top-flight competition in the SEC. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound prospect is a native of Havre de Grace, Md.

ILB Deion Jennings, Rutgers

Jennings led Rutgers in tackles (95) in 2023 and had 251 tackles during his career. He also showed his chops in coverage with 12 pass breakups and an interception.

OLB John McCartan, Oregon State

McCartan had his most productive season in 2023 with 8.5 sacks and 47 tackles. He also showed the ability to drop effectively into pass coverage as an every-down player.

DL Tramel Walthour, Georgia

He made five starts in 2023 as part of a talented defensive line rotation. Walthour comes from a winning program that won two national titles during his college career.

DE Joe Evans, Iowa

He led the Hawkeyes with 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, and 13.5 tackles for loss. The Ravens have a strong history with Iowa players and are always looking for pass rushers.

