Sam Koch's Future Uncertain After Ravens Draft Punter

The Ravens' decision to draft punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round leaves questions regarding the future of veteran punter Sam Koch.

Koch has played more games (256) than any other Raven, but he turns 40 in August and is entering the final year of his contract. According to Spotrac, Baltimore can save a reported $2.1 million by releasing Koch, who has the third-highest cap figure ($3.175 million) among NFL punters.

General Manager Eric DeCosta used the word "iconic" regarding Koch's career as an NFL punter. DeCosta said a decision on Koch's future had not been made, and talked about how important he has been to the Ravens since being a sixth-round pick in 2006 of out Nebraska.

"Sam's a part of the fabric of this team," DeCosta said. "He's been here since 2006. This guy was a sixth-round pick, non-Combine player. Played at Nebraska. I'm very proud of the pick.

"We did talk to Sam, earlier today before the draft started, just to kind of tell him that there was going to be the potential that we might draft a punter. What that means is we drafted a punter. Moving forward we're not exactly sure what's going to happen. I really just want to celebrate the guy we drafted."