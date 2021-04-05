Sammy Watkins Lists the Reasons He Chose Ravens

"(He knows) the art of running routes, and making it easy on guys to actually get open," Watkins said. "He can take a guy that runs a 4.8 and make sure he can separate from guys and get open and catch balls. I think that's the most critical thing with the wide receivers that are going to be in the room. No matter what type of guy you've got, stature, speed, he's going to make sure you (can) be you within the play, but have the ability to get open with whatever route or concepts Greg's going to call.

"He just knows how to tap in to the mind and the body, knows what to get you over the hump as far as certain routes. How to approach DB's. To have him every day in practice, every day in my corner in my ear, I just know there's going to be some special things happening this year."