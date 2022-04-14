Sammy Watkins Signs With Packers

Apr 14, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041522-Watkins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sammy Watkins vs. Indianapolis Colts on October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who spent last season with the Ravens, has signed with the Green Bay Packers. Both Watkins and the team confirmed the one-year deal on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Watkins caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 2021 and made several clutch catches early in the season. However, his production tailed off, and he had just three catches over the final five weeks, as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay became the primary wide receiver targets.

