Schedule Is Out, Now Players Hope They Will Play Games

For players, staying optimistic that the season will be played can help them focus during these uncertain times. Safety Chuck Clark said he's not absolutely certain what will happen, but he doesn't dwell on negative thoughts.

"Yes, it crosses your mind, but at the end of the day, being a professional athlete, at some point this will all clear up and it will get better," Clark said. "When it's over, you're a professional athlete, and that's what you're asked to do. So you have to be in tip-top shape to be ready to play.

"Your opponent is in the same situation that you are, so we're all out there on the same playing field. We've all been through the same thing, so it's all up to you to train to get your work in and make sure you're ready."

Tight end Mark Andrews has been training in his native Arizona, concentrating on the things he can control. Andrews is coming off a Pro Bowl season, an emerging star on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He wants to play badly, but he's working out and remaining patient.

"You look ahead and you ask yourself, 'Is there going to be football this season?'" Andrews said. "I don't think anybody knows. It's about focusing on family right now and then just listening to all your health officials. Knowing that everybody is in this together, everyone's going to help fight this virus together, so that's where our minds are going to be at right now. We're not sure what's going to happen, but we have to focus on the things that matter. That's family and social distancing and being smart."

The NFL wasn't interrupted in midseason like the NBA and NHL, who had their current seasons come to a screeching halt, leaving their players in limbo. Andrews said being forced to the sidelines during the middle of a season would have been much harder to deal with.

"Those other sports that are dealing with this, it's super tough," Andrews said. "I can't imagine being in that position. It's not a normal time – nothing is really normal right now. Hopefully, those seasons can pick back up soon."