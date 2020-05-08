Friday, May 08, 2020 02:04 PM

Schedule Is Out, Now Players Hope They Will Play Games

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050820Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens have learned their 2020 schedule, but it's natural to wonder exactly when the season will begin.

After winning the MVP award last season and leading the Ravens to a 14-2 regular season, Lamar Jackson was asked last month if he ever thinks about the 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID-19. Jackson would not go there.

"The world needs football," Jackson said. "I think we'll be playing football this year, so I'm not going to put that in my mind."

Seeing the scheduled unveiled Thursday night was another reminder of how much players love to compete. Mark Ingram II and Orlando Brown Jr. had priceless reactions to hearing the Ravens' schedule revealed.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Thursday evening, acknowledging how much fans look forward to seeing the schedule. He also said the schedule could be modified if dictated by health concerns.

"The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead," Goodell said. "In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations.

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual draft off-season program, and the 2020 NFL draft."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that there are many "trap doors" within the schedule that would allow for it to be modified if needed, including pushing the Super Bowl back and playing missed games at the end of the currently scheduled regular season. According to Schefter, the season could start at any point and all teams share the same bye week as their Week 2 opponent. The Ravens do share a Week 8 bye with the Houston Texans.

For players, staying optimistic that the season will be played can help them focus during these uncertain times. Safety Chuck Clark said he's not absolutely certain what will happen, but he doesn't dwell on negative thoughts.

"Yes, it crosses your mind, but at the end of the day, being a professional athlete, at some point this will all clear up and it will get better," Clark said. "When it's over, you're a professional athlete, and that's what you're asked to do. So you have to be in tip-top shape to be ready to play.

"Your opponent is in the same situation that you are, so we're all out there on the same playing field. We've all been through the same thing, so it's all up to you to train to get your work in and make sure you're ready."

Tight end Mark Andrews has been training in his native Arizona, concentrating on the things he can control. Andrews is coming off a Pro Bowl season, an emerging star on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He wants to play badly, but he's working out and remaining patient.

"You look ahead and you ask yourself, 'Is there going to be football this season?'" Andrews said. "I don't think anybody knows. It's about focusing on family right now and then just listening to all your health officials. Knowing that everybody is in this together, everyone's going to help fight this virus together, so that's where our minds are going to be at right now. We're not sure what's going to happen, but we have to focus on the things that matter. That's family and social distancing and being smart."

The NFL wasn't interrupted in midseason like the NBA and NHL, who had their current seasons come to a screeching halt, leaving their players in limbo. Andrews said being forced to the sidelines during the middle of a season would have been much harder to deal with.

"Those other sports that are dealing with this, it's super tough," Andrews said. "I can't imagine being in that position. It's not a normal time – nothing is really normal right now. Hopefully, those seasons can pick back up soon."

Meanwhile, the NFL has continued its offseason virtually with success. Free agency was held on schedule, with the Ravens making some huge moves including trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell and signing defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. The league's first virtual draft was well received, and the Ravens got rave reviews for their 10-player draft class, headed by first-round inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Ravens' schedule has the look of any other season. The Ravens open at home on Sept. 13 against an AFC North opponent, the Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore's first three games are against AFC opponents.

NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent reiterated that the league is moving forward as if a full season will begin as scheduled. The players hope that's exactly what happens.

"The plan is to move forward as normal, to play a full season, a full schedule until the medical community tells us otherwise," Vincent said on NFL Network. "This is the schedule. We're excited about this schedule."

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising