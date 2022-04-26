Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

We're two days away from the NFL Draft and it's time for predictions to go from pencil to pen.

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing took a stab at predicting all 10 Ravens picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with no trades permitted.

As a reminder, this comes with ZERO insider knowledge from anyone in the Ravens' front office or scouting department. We don't get any clues. This is just two guys making their guesses.

Ryan Mink

Round 1, No. 14 – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Ravens love stockpiling large humans and Eric DeCosta has shown a desire to get athletic freaks. Davis is a rare specimen. At 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, he scored a perfect 10.0 on the Relative Athletic Score (RAS). That's the second-highest grade of any player at any position in the entire RAS database, only trailing former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Defensive tackle isn't the most premier position in a pass-happy NFL but sometimes the player is just worth it because they're that special.

Davis probably won't ever fill up the box score, but he will change the game. Opponents would find a wall in the running game, which is particularly valuable in the black-and-blue AFC North. Add Davis to a line with Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Derek Wolfe and the Ravens defense could wreck shop up front. Georgia's NCAA championship defense was filled with stars, but the big man in the trenches helped make everybody else look better, and he could do the same in Baltimore.

Round 2, No. 45 – CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Trent McDuffie is a popular mock pick and certainly a strong choice, but his Washington teammate is also an excellent player who would fit Baltimore's defense well. Gordon is a premier athlete with great feet from his days competing in dance and martial arts as a kid. He plays with a physical edge and led the team in passes defensed and interceptions last season. He's also outstanding on special teams. Gordon could use some refinement with his technique and instincts, and former Huskie Marcus Peters could certainly help.

Round 3, No. 76 – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

I'll say it again. The Ravens like to add big men to their roster. It doesn't get any bigger than Faalele, who towers at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds. Of Tongan and Samoan descent, Faalele was born and raised in Australia with rugby as his sport. Though he came to football late, his sheer size and physicality made him a dominant right tackle at Minnesota, where he played with Rashod Bateman. Faalele needs to continue to refine his game, but he's a great power blocking fit at right tackle who would add depth and a future starter to the offensive line. He's reminiscent of Orlando Brown Jr., who the Ravens also scooped up in the third round.

Round 3, No. 100 – EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Sanders steps in at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds with room to build on that frame. He is explosive off the edge with his first step. He's also stout in the run game and athletic enough to drop into space. Sanders had good college production with 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons. He's an emotional player who was also a senior team captain last year and is durable (38 consecutive starts).

Round 4, No. 110 – EDGE Alex Wright, UAB

The Ravens go back-to-back on EDGE rushers, stockpiling youth at the position to add to Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser. At 6-foot-5, 271 pounds, Wright is even bigger than Sanders, and could be used in a variety of roles, including as a defensive end with his hand in the dirt. He's similarly sized as Jaylon Ferguson. Wright logged 12.5 sacks in three seasons and could just be scratching the surface, as his athleticism and length give him a high ceiling.

Round 4, No. 119 – RB Zamir White, Georgia

Baltimore is looking for reinforcements at running back with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards coming off knee injuries. White has overcome much adversity himself and emerged a strong one-cut runner similar in some ways to a smaller version of Edwards. White was Georgia's starter, sharing duties with the more pass-catching James Cook, who could also be the pick here.

Round 4, No. 128 – CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

The Ravens double dip at cornerback as they need to build up their depth and start developing more potential starters for down the road. Watson has great size as a press-man corner at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds. He was a no-star recruit coming out of high school who worked with his mom at a Wendy's before going to college. Watson only has 15 FBS games under his belt, but the tools, physicality and desire are all there to make him an intriguing prospect. Alabama's Josh Jobe could also be a good fit in this spot.

Round 4, No. 139 – LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Smith was a major recruit coming out of high school (No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 18 overall). He has outstanding size (6-3, 250) and range to be an in-the-box thumper who is also fast enough to match up in coverage. The Ravens could use more depth at inside linebacker and veteran Josh Bynes could help Smith with the mental aspect of the position while the rookie is a wrecking ball on special teams.

Round 4, No. 141 – C Ben Brown, Ole Miss

The Ravens like big centers. The biggest one in this class is Brown, who stands in at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds. He is a powerful run blocker who is thickly built in his lower half and hard to move in pass protection. He also played guard, so there is some position flexibility. Brown graduated cum laude and is pursuing a master's in health promotion, so he has the required smarts. He can develop and eventually be in the mix to start.

Round 6, No. 196 – WR Bo Melton, Rutgers