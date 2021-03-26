Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

Pro Days for NFL draft prospects are in full swing, and scouts are keeping a close eye on the proceedings. The Ravens, as always, have not tipped their hand. However, here are three players with the potential to catch Baltimore's eye who have looked impressive during workouts.
C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Proving that he's one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft, Humphrey put up some impressive numbers at his March 12 workout, displaying uncommon agility for a 6-foot-4, 321-pound athlete.
Humphrey has been linked to the Ravens in several mock drafts, a potential candidate to take over eventually as the starting center. Former Baltimore center Matt Skura signed with the Miami Dolphins during free agency and the Ravens have drafted two offensive linemen from Oklahoma in recent years – Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. (2018) and guard Ben Powers (2019).
While the Ravens could start Patrick Mekari at center or move Bradley Bozeman from left guard, Humphrey started 37 games at center for the Sooners and it's his natural position. He has the size and power to be a physical offensive lineman in a run-heavy attack, and his Pro Day performance only enhanced the notion that he could be a solid NFL starter.
"If you look at Creed, he can do stuff like a skill guy but he's a 300-pound center," Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Watching him is like watching Frankenstein. He's a freak, really."
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
The 257-pound Oweh can move, and he showed it during Thursday's workout by running an unofficial 4.36 in the 40-yard dash.
The Nittany Lions have several top draft prospects, and according to NFL.com, the Los Angeles Rams were the only NFL team that didn't have a representative at Thursday's workout. Those in attendance included two head coaches – Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joe Judge of the New York Giants.
Oweh responded well under the spotlight and likely helped his draft stock. Meanwhile, the Ravens have reason to shop for edge rushers after the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue during free agency. Some recent mock drafts have linked Oweh to the Ravens.
Some scouts have questioned how well Oweh's athleticism will translate as an NFL pass rusher, because he didn't have a sack in seven games last season and he only played two years of high school football. But the Ravens have seen young pass rushers develop under their guidance recently like Judon and Za'Darius Smith. Oweh has obvious raw talent and after his Pro Day, it may entice more teams to take a chance on him earlier than expected.
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
With 8.5 sacks last season playing in the SEC, Ojulari showed on tape that he can get to the quarterback. At his Pro Day on March 17, Ojulari measured 6-foot-2, 249 pounds and he is expected to become a more powerful NFL pass rusher as his body matures.
Olujari played soccer growing up which he believes helped his footwork. He has told scouts he's ready to put in the work to maximize his potential.
The performance that Ojulari put together at his Pro Day did nothing to diminish his draft stock.
"I think the big thing he confirmed today was his overall explosiveness," NFL Network's Bucky Brooks said via NFL.com. "It matches what you see on tape. He's a speed rusher. He does a great job with the dip-and-rip move and gets home consistently. He's a very intriguing prospect at this point."