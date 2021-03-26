Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

The Nittany Lions have several top draft prospects, and according to NFL.com, the Los Angeles Rams were the only NFL team that didn't have a representative at Thursday's workout. Those in attendance included two head coaches – Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joe Judge of the New York Giants.

Oweh responded well under the spotlight and likely helped his draft stock. Meanwhile, the Ravens have reason to shop for edge rushers after the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue during free agency. Some recent mock drafts have linked Oweh to the Ravens.

Some scouts have questioned how well Oweh's athleticism will translate as an NFL pass rusher, because he didn't have a sack in seven games last season and he only played two years of high school football. But the Ravens have seen young pass rushers develop under their guidance recently like Judon and Za'Darius Smith. Oweh has obvious raw talent and after his Pro Day, it may entice more teams to take a chance on him earlier than expected.