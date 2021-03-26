Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

Mar 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos
EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Pro Days for NFL draft prospects are in full swing, and scouts are keeping a close eye on the proceedings. The Ravens, as always, have not tipped their hand. However, here are three players with the potential to catch Baltimore's eye who have looked impressive during workouts.

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Creed-Humphrey
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

Proving that he's one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft, Humphrey put up some impressive numbers at his March 12 workout, displaying uncommon agility for a 6-foot-4, 321-pound athlete.

Humphrey has been linked to the Ravens in several mock drafts, a potential candidate to take over eventually as the starting center. Former Baltimore center Matt Skura signed with the Miami Dolphins during free agency and the Ravens have drafted two offensive linemen from Oklahoma in recent years – Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. (2018) and guard Ben Powers (2019).

While the Ravens could start Patrick Mekari at center or move Bradley Bozeman from left guard, Humphrey started 37 games at center for the Sooners and it's his natural position. He has the size and power to be a physical offensive lineman in a run-heavy attack, and his Pro Day performance only enhanced the notion that he could be a solid NFL starter.

"If you look at Creed, he can do stuff like a skill guy but he's a 300-pound center," Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Watching him is like watching Frankenstein. He's a freak, really."

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

The 257-pound Oweh can move, and he showed it during Thursday's workout by running an unofficial 4.36 in the 40-yard dash.

The Nittany Lions have several top draft prospects, and according to NFL.com, the Los Angeles Rams were the only NFL team that didn't have a representative at Thursday's workout. Those in attendance included two head coaches – Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joe Judge of the New York Giants.

Oweh responded well under the spotlight and likely helped his draft stock. Meanwhile, the Ravens have reason to shop for edge rushers after the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue during free agency. Some recent mock drafts have linked Oweh to the Ravens.

Some scouts have questioned how well Oweh's athleticism will translate as an NFL pass rusher, because he didn't have a sack in seven games last season and he only played two years of high school football. But the Ravens have seen young pass rushers develop under their guidance recently like Judon and Za'Darius Smith. Oweh has obvious raw talent and after his Pro Day, it may entice more teams to take a chance on him earlier than expected.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos

With 8.5 sacks last season playing in the SEC, Ojulari showed on tape that he can get to the quarterback. At his Pro Day on March 17, Ojulari measured 6-foot-2, 249 pounds and he is expected to become a more powerful NFL pass rusher as his body matures.

Olujari played soccer growing up which he believes helped his footwork. He has told scouts he's ready to put in the work to maximize his potential.

The performance that Ojulari put together at his Pro Day did nothing to diminish his draft stock.

"I think the big thing he confirmed today was his overall explosiveness," NFL Network's Bucky Brooks said via NFL.com. "It matches what you see on tape. He's a speed rusher. He does a great job with the dip-and-rip move and gets home consistently. He's a very intriguing prospect at this point."

Related Content

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs with Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Late for Work 3/26: T.Y. Hilton Says He Was 'Five Seconds Away' From Signing With Ravens

Not so fast on the narrative about the Ravens and free-agent receivers. Ravens-Titans is ranked as 2021's best rivalry. Pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap reportedly re-signs with Seahawks.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

In the latest round of mock drafts, most pundits expect the Ravens to grab either a pass rusher or wide receiver.
news

Matthew Judon Talks Going From Ravens to Patriots

After five seasons with the Ravens, outside linebacker Matthew Judon will miss Baltimore, but he embraces joining an AFC rival. 
news

Maryland Food Bank Gets 'Amazing Support' From Ravens During Pandemic

Continuing their 25-year partnership, the Ravens and Maryland Food Bank remain committed to fighting against hunger during the pandemic.
news

Late for Work 3/25: Ravens Reportedly Made 'Really Strong Push' to Sign T.Y. Hilton

Tyus Bowser is predicted to be the Ravens' breakout player in 2021. Should the Ravens increase Nick Boyle's role as a pass-catcher? Kevin Zeitler is a perfect fit for the Ravens' style.
news

Late for Work 3/24: After 'Good Visit,' Ravens Reportedly Interested in Signing Sammy Watkins 

Mel Kiper is set on a first-round receiver for the Ravens. Baltimore remains among the top teams in free agency power rankings. Joe Flacco joins the Eagles.
news

How Free Agent Moves Could Affect Ravens' Draft Plans

The comings and goings during the early part of free agency will have an impact on Baltimore's plans for the draft.
news

Geno Stone Signs One-Year Deal

Second-year safety Geno Stone, a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, has returned to the roster.
news

Late for Work 3/23: What Would Sammy Watkins Bring to the Ravens?

Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams reportedly take pay cuts. The status of Orlando Brown Jr. remains the biggest offseason question.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

Advertising