Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"This is my third mock draft, and I've pegged Marshall to the Ravens in all three, which pretty much guarantees that they will go in another direction. It just makes too much sense, though. Lamar Jackson needs a wide receiver who can line up outside and run every route. That's how Jackson can take the leap forward in Year 4. Marshall had 10 scores and averaged 15.2 yards per catch last season, and he had 13 touchdowns while catching passes from Joe Burrow in 2019. This is another spot where I thought about center Landon Dickerson." – Mel Kiper, ESPN
"While Marshall might not be my personal selection here, there is no getting around how his size and speed could impact the Ravens' passing game." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"The Ravens need a prominent physical presence in their receiver room, and Marshall provides them with exactly that." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
"Marshall could be the receiver Baltimore's been looking to pair with Lamar Jackson. He plays quicker than he's likely to run in a 40-yard dash setting, and he has great size and catch radius. He's everything the Ravens haven't had at the receiver position and the kind of target that Lamar could rely on." – Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass [rusher] possessing A-plus athleticism tops Eric DeCosta's to-do list." – Bucky Brooks, NFL Network
"Baltimore needs edge help and Olujari (9.5 sacks, 15.5 TFLs and 4FFs in 2020) has star potential." – Clarence Hill Jr., Fort Worth Star-Telegram
OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns
"Baltimore's defense lost some firepower this offseason, so the Ravens get to replenish that with the 2020 Nagurski, Bednarik and Lombardi winner. Collins can cover, pressure the ball and make plays versus the run." – Emory Hunt, CBSSports.com
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens lost both Matthew Judon and (Yannick) Ngakoue in free agency, leaving their edge rush gutted. They need to elevate Jaylon Ferguson into a more regular role and get him help, stat. Oweh is the classic freakish athlete in the Jason Pierre-Paul mold who has the potential to be an explosive and productive rusher for a long time, even if he must produce situationally at first." – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Bateman is the reliable, big-bodied separator the Ravens offense craves. Lamar Jackson is never going to be elite go-ball-thrower, but he can thread needles over the middle of the field where Bateman does some of his best work." – Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
"It's no secret that Baltimore needs to surround Lamar Jackson with more weapons. Rashod Bateman's precision would make for a nice fit opposite Marquise Brown's speed." - Ben Axelrod, WKYC Cleveland
OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
"Orlando Brown requested a trade because he wants to play left tackle so that he's paid more when he's up for his first large contract. If he's moved, the Ravens will need a bookend for Ronnie Stanley. Christian Darrisaw had an amazing 2020 season, propelling himself into first-round consideration." – Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
"Lamar Jackson would love for the Ravens to be aggressive in trading up to land one of the top wideouts on the board or see one of them slip to No. 27 but if that's not the case, the team will likely take the best player left on the board. In this situation, that might be Darrisaw who would become the easy solution to Orlando Brown seeking a trade." – Bryan Fisher, Athlon Sports
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
2020 Stats: 3 games, 35 receptions, 270 yards, 0 touchdowns
"Willie Snead is currently a free agent, and the Ravens still need more weapons to put around Lamar Jackson in 2021. Many are trying to give Jackson a big play-maker on the outside, but I don't know if that is a great fit for Jackson's game. I think the Ravens need to prioritize athletes who can make plays with the ball in their hands, and that definitely describes Moore's game. He didn't do it much in college, but as a freshman Moore showed the ability to stretch the field too, which could be an expansion of his game in Baltimore." – Jon Ledyard, PewterReport.com
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
"After losing both Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon in free agency, Baltimore continues to see talented edge rushers walk out the door. A former top recruit, Phillips put it all together in 2020 at Miami and has the makings of a dynamic pass-rushing threat in the NFL. While he doesn't come without injury concerns, Phillips has every trait needed to become an impact pass rusher in the NFL, and that's what Baltimore needs." – Joe Marino, The Draft Network