Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

"Willie Snead is currently a free agent, and the Ravens still need more weapons to put around Lamar Jackson in 2021. Many are trying to give Jackson a big play-maker on the outside, but I don't know if that is a great fit for Jackson's game. I think the Ravens need to prioritize athletes who can make plays with the ball in their hands, and that definitely describes Moore's game. He didn't do it much in college, but as a freshman Moore showed the ability to stretch the field too, which could be an expansion of his game in Baltimore." – Jon Ledyard, PewterReport.com