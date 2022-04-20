Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

Fellow safety Tony Jefferson is getting his No. 23 back after wearing No. 31 at the end of last season after returning to Baltimore. Cornerback Anthony Averett was wearing No. 23 last year.

Free-agent tackle Morgan Moses now has No. 78 after being originally assigned No. 76. Moses wore 78 as a New York Jet last season but No. 76 in Washington previously.

Veteran tackle Ja'Wuan James is switching from No. 76 to No. 71. Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington is going to wear No. 29.