Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

The Ravens' jersey jockeying has begun, as several players' switches were announced Wednesday afternoon.
New free-agent safety Marcus Williams will now wear No. 32 after being originally assigned No. 43, the same number he wore in New Orleans.
The last safety to wear No. 32 in Baltimore was Eric Weddle, who also went to Utah like Williams. Williams and Weddle are friends, and the retired veteran advised Williams that the Ravens would be a great team for him.
Fellow safety Tony Jefferson is getting his No. 23 back after wearing No. 31 at the end of last season after returning to Baltimore. Cornerback Anthony Averett was wearing No. 23 last year.
Free-agent tackle Morgan Moses now has No. 78 after being originally assigned No. 76. Moses wore 78 as a New York Jet last season but No. 76 in Washington previously.
Veteran tackle Ja'Wuan James is switching from No. 76 to No. 71. Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington is going to wear No. 29.
Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman already switched from No. 12 to No. 7 and explained Wednesday that it's because seven is his mom's favorite number.