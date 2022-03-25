Late for Work 3/25: Should Ravens Follow the 'Rams-ification of the NFL' Trend?

Should Ravens Follow the 'Rams-ification of the NFL' Trend?

The blockbuster trades that have been made this offseason lend credence to the adage about the NFL being a copycat league.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio called the trend the "Rams-ification of the NFL."

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in large part by trading draft picks for star players, an approach that was immortalized by General Manager Les Snead's "f--- them picks" T-shirt at the team's celebratory parade.

This offseason, four AFC teams have followed the Rams' lead. The Broncos, Browns, Raiders and Dolphins all gave up a boatload of draft picks to acquire a superstar quarterback or wide receiver.

What does this mean for the Ravens, an organization that highly values its draft picks, as they try to remain a viable Super Bowl contender?

Should they go "all in" by perhaps mortgaging their future rather than attempting to contend for a championship year in and year out by taking a more conservative approach?

Russell Street Report's Darin McCann said he prefers the latter scenario.

"You could argue that the Ravens should consider themselves a 2022 contender and sell out the future for a shot at glory now, or you could agree with the notion that the Ravens like to 'take a bite of the apple' every year, get themselves into position to make it into the playoffs and then hope to get hot," McCann said. "Both arguments make sense, but I selfishly want the Ravens to be good every year and get hot every now and then and win a ring."

Our Ryan Mink said he doesn't envision General Manager Eric DeCosta trading away first-round picks, but that doesn't mean the Ravens won't be proactive in acquiring players who can help them win a championship.

So far this offseason, the Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Piece in free agency; had a reported agreement in place with free-agent edge rusher Za'Darius Smith before he backed out; and re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard.

"But even with all the additions made so far, there are still holes left to fill," Mink wrote. "Baltimore is going to have to continue to stay aggressive to keep pace."

Another development this offseason that could become a trend is contending teams giving their franchise quarterbacks huge contract extensions but trading their No. 1 wide receivers, as the Packers and Chiefs have done.

"Mark Andrews is already under contract with the team through 2025, and the franchise has historically valued tight ends, so he should stay even if/when Jackson signs," McCann wrote. "But what happens to Marquise Brown down the line? Do they avoid signing that big-ticket receiver the fanbase screams for every year?