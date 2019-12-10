Six Ravens Playoff Scenarios (Including Home-Field Advantage) for Week 15

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:56 PM
121019_Huddle

The Ravens clinched their playoff spot, doing so with the 24-17 win in Buffalo in Week 14.

But Baltimore has its sights on much more with three games remaining, starting with Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.

The Ravens sit at No. 1 in the AFC, in position for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and that's a spot they desperately want to hold onto. Baltimore can actually clinch home-field advantage by the end of the week.

Here are the six playoff scenarios heading into Week 15 action, as released by the NFL Tuesday:

Baltimore clinches the AFC North division title with:

  1. BAL win or tie OR
  2. PIT loss or tie

Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:

  1. BAL win + NE loss OR
  2. BAL win + KC loss or tie OR
  3. BAL tie + KC loss

Baltimore clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:

  1. BAL win + NE loss + KC loss or tie

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (9-4) on Sunday Night Football in a key game for playoff positioning. The Bills need one more win to clinch a playoff spot and the Steelers currently have the last seat in the AFC playoffs.

The New England Patriots (10-3) face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) host the Denver Broncos (5-8). Denver has won two straight with rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

