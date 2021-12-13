Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Steps Up, Chris Westry Moves Into Starting Role

Dec 13, 2021 at 02:32 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121321-Snap-Count
Left: WR Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens Photos/Shawn Hubbard); Right: CB Chris Westry (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

It appears Rashod Bateman could be in store for a big role down the stretch in Baltimore.

The Ravens fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-22, in a game riddled with Baltimore injuries. The good news is young players stepped up across the board.

Here are the takeaways from Baltimore's snap counts (full list below):

  • After seeing his snap count dip under 50% the past two weeks, and having his first game without a catch in Pittsburgh, Bateman got much heavier usage in Cleveland. His 48 snaps (65%) were the second-most he's had this season and more than twice as many as veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins (23, 31%). Bateman responded with his first career 100-yard game.
  • It's unclear if something happened to Watkins that limited him to so few snaps. That was his lowest percentage since Week 5 against Indianapolis, when he left the game early because of a thigh injury. Watkins was targeted twice and didn't have a catch for the first time this season.
  • Devonta Freeman continues to take the clear lead role among the running backs with 49 snaps (66%). Freeman's snap percentages have gone up the past two weeks while Latavius Murray's opportunities have gone in the other direction. Murray was used as the goal-line back and plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown in Cleveland, however.
  • Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay saw the second-highest percentage of snaps (66%) that he's gotten all season. He played 88% against the Colts after Watkins went down. Duvernay's five targets were the third-most he's seen this year.
  • There was a lot of talk all week about who would replace Marlon Humphrey between Chris Westry, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young. The clear answer ended up being Westry, who had 80% of the snaps. Anthony Averett played all but one. Kevon Seymour, who was elevated from the practice squad, got a healthy 16 snaps (25%) while Young saw just 20 snaps (31%) in part because the Browns don't use a lot of three wide receiver formations. Smith didn't make the trip because of the birth of a child, so this still will change in the next game against Green Bay.
  • Defensive lineman Calais Campbell played just six snaps before suffering his thigh injury. Considering he missed the previous game against the Browns because of a lingering concussion, Campbell was sidelined for pretty much all of the two matchups against the top rushing attack in the league and the Ravens run defense still held up well.
  • With Campbell sidelined, two young defensive tackles showed their chops. Justin Madubuike played 50 snaps (77%), which was the second-most all season. Fellow second-year defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. played by far the most snaps he's seen all year (40, 62%) and made a career-high three tackles. He had his first career sack wiped off when Head Coach John Harbaugh challenged the fumble (recovered by Cleveland ahead of the line of scrimmage) and it was ruled an incomplete pass.
  • Inside linebacker Patrick Queen's improved play has resulted in more opportunities. For the second straight week, he lined up for 55 snaps (85%). He averaged below 50% for a four-week stretch in midseason but has worked his way back to where he was at the start of the year.
  • Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played a season-high 60 snaps (92%) as he continues to be relied upon as a three-down force.
Snap Count

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Could Play vs. Packers

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
news

Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

The Ravens boosted their safety depth by adding veteran Tony Jefferson to the practice squad, bringing back a popular player who spent three years in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson does not have a high ankle sprain but that it's too soon to say when he'll return to the field.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Believe Trey Hendrickson Avoided Serious Back Injury

Kareem Hunt is expected to miss some time. Steelers ponder lineup changes on defense after being shredded by Minnesota.
news

What the Browns Said After Holding Off Ravens

Baker Mayfield said the Browns offense got conservative. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney said Tyler Huntley seemed faster than Lamar Jackson.
news

Late For Work 12/13: Pundits Praise Ravens' Refusal to Quit

Twitter doctor predicts short-term absence for Lamar Jackson. Media ponders the Ravens' playoff odds with their challenging schedule ahead. Pundits debate two-point decision and 'questionable' officiating. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss in Cleveland

The fight the Ravens showed Sunday bodes well for the likelihood of them being a tough out against any opponent, no matter how much adversity they're facing. You can do a lot with that.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Ankle Sprain, Team Will Further Evaluate Monday

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit Lamar Jackson low after a throw, knocking the quarterback out of the game.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Ravens' Resilience in Second-Half Comeback

Rallying the Ravens in the second half, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley overcame early mistakes and showed his talent during an impressive comeback that fell just short.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Decision to Go for Two-Point Conversion Early

Head Coach John Harbaugh called for a two-point conversion after the Ravens' first fourth-quarter touchdown instead of waiting until later.
news

Rookie WR Rashod Bateman Has a Breakout Game in Cleveland

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman posted his first 100-yard game and should have had his first touchdown but it was ruled short.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising