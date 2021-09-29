SociaLight: Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer Ask Lamar Jackson for a Shoutout

Beth Behrs, known for her role as Caroline Channing in the hit comedy "2 Broke Girls", grew up in Pennsylvania and Virginia and is a big Ravens fan.
Now starring on the CBS show, "The Neighborhood", Behrs recruited some castmates, including Cedric the Entertainer, to get the attention of her favorite QB after a spectacular showing versus the Lions.
Or as Behrs calls him, "Mr. Jackson!"
My favorite is the addition from the peanut gallery, "Will you leave Lamar Jackson alone?"
Of course, being the man of the people that he is, Lamar obliged.
You can find Beth and Cedric in "The Neighborhood" on CBS Mondays!
No word if she used Lamar's jukes as inspiration in her acting…