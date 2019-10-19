SociaLight: Get to Know New Raven Marcus Peters 

Oct 19, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

101919_SociaLight

It's 2019, so what's the first thing you do when you meet someone new? Stalk them on social media. (Just me? Awkward.)

The same is true for the newest member of the team, cornerback Marcus Peters.

We haven't had all offseason and training camp to get to know the newest Raven. Instead, I did a deep dive into his social media channels so we could get a glimpse of who will be suiting up on Sunday.

You might know him for this moment:

View this post on Instagram

I THINK WE AINT DONE YET

A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman) on

He's a fun-loving guy.

View this post on Instagram

Keep that same energy

A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman) on

And, a big fan of sharks and forecasting the weather (with sharks).

Peters has also been known to step behind the camera a time or two.

View this post on Instagram

Cheesin

A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman) on

He'll fit right in with the defense's celebrations.

He might even become Brandon Williams' new golf cart buddy.

He was mic'd up in training camp in 2018 when the Ravens hosted the Rams for joint practices. How the tables have turned!

He's really close with former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Both are from the Oakland area, and refer to each other as "cousins."

The duo even host a football camp together.

Peters has been very active in his local communities.

He's a big family guy.

View this post on Instagram

Baby c aka stinky

A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman) on

That family just grew. Welcome to the Ravens Flock, Marcus!

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Justin Houston Explains Why He Chose Ravens Over Steelers And Others

Jimmy Smith has a low ankle sprain, but he fortunately avoided a more serious injury. John Harbaugh gives update on Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Malik Harrison is playing faster in Year 2.
news

Practice Report: Multiple Ravens Return for 'Very Spirted' Practice 

Lamar Jackson had an accurate day throwing in his first practice back. DeShon Elliott returned after an illness, while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown did conditioning on the side.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

What Josh Allen's payday means for Lamar Jackson and observations from the first couple weeks of training camp.
news

Lamar Jackson Looks 'Really Good' in Return to Practice 

The return of Lamar Jackson after missing the first eight practices of training camp was a good start to Saturday morning for the Ravens.
news

Justin Madubuike Looks to Realize His 'Limitless' Potential

The second-year defensive lineman has been one of the early stars of training camp and his teammates are taking notice.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List After Undergoing Tests

Josh Allen becomes the first quarterback of the 2018 class to sign extension. Anthony Weaver is living a dream returning to the Ravens as a coach. John Harbaugh invites the team to his home on off day.
news

Practice Report: Jimmy Smith Carted Off, Plus More Absences

Justin Houston made his return but it was short-lived. Three wide receivers are still out. Gus Edwards is back on the field and looking good. Without DeShon Elliott (illness), Geno Stone and rookie Brandon Stephens get more reps.
news

Gus Edwards Returns to Practice From COVID-19 List

After missing seven practices, running back Gus Edwards is back on the field with his teammates.
news

Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Is Headed to ESPN

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III, who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens, is joining ESPN as an analyst.
news

Odafe Oweh: Laser-Focused on NFL Success 

After a late start in football, rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is determined to maximize his enormous athletic ability.
news

Late for Work 8/5: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Spark High Expectations for Passing Game

Watkins brings 'instant credibility to the Ravens.' Pro Football Focus says Bateman could transform the receiving corps. Jamison Hensley predicts a contract extension for Lamar Jackson won't happen before the start of the regular season.
news

Tavon Young Says He's Fully Back, Playing With No Fear

After suffering his third season-ending injury, Tavon Young is back on the field and counting his blessings.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising