SociaLight: Get to Know New Raven Marcus Peters 

It's 2019, so what's the first thing you do when you meet someone new? Stalk them on social media. (Just me? Awkward.)
The same is true for the newest member of the team, cornerback Marcus Peters.
We haven't had all offseason and training camp to get to know the newest Raven. Instead, I did a deep dive into his social media channels so we could get a glimpse of who will be suiting up on Sunday.
You might know him for this moment:
He's a fun-loving guy.
And, a big fan of sharks and forecasting the weather (with sharks).
Peters has also been known to step behind the camera a time or two.
He'll fit right in with the defense's celebrations.
He might even become Brandon Williams' new golf cart buddy.
He was mic'd up in training camp in 2018 when the Ravens hosted the Rams for joint practices. How the tables have turned!
He's really close with former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Both are from the Oakland area, and refer to each other as "cousins."
The duo even host a football camp together.
Peters has been very active in his local communities.
He's a big family guy.
That family just grew. Welcome to the Ravens Flock, Marcus!