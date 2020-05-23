Saturday, May 23, 2020 09:19 AM

SociaLight: Gus Edwards Drops His First Rap Single

Michael Jordan had baseball, but now Gus Edwards has a side hustle of his own, music!

The running back has used his extra time during quarantine to drop his first single, under the moniker "Gusto." Sounds like the perfect name for his style of play on the field too.

"She on Me" is now available on streaming platforms.

gusto

Looks like he will be dropping a music video soon, so stay tuned!

Gus actually isn't the first Raven to debut new music this offseason. Teammate Jihad Ward also released a mixtape in March.

Hollywood Brown has taken on a different kind of challenge, which he's dubbed the "Go Get It" challenge. He's tasked his teammates with getting after it on social media and Miles Boykin and Justice Hill have delivered so far.

I'll leave that one to the professionals, but Boykin did explain the trick when we talked on Facebook Live this week.

From TikToks to music to social media challenges, the squad is making the most of their downtime. Don't forget, they're still working!

Related Content

LB Patrick Queen
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen is young, but he can make a big immediate impact like his predecessors. Another undrafted rookie to watch, and a surprising lack of action for former Ravens.
Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session
news

Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session

With the Ravens locked out of OTAs, Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown took to a baseball field in South Florida and more, larger workouts are scheduled.
QB Joe Flacco
news

Reports: Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

Former Ravens Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, where he is expected to be their backup quarterback. 
Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title
news

Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title

As a leader and as a player, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee believes he can bring even more to the table in 2020. 
Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee
news

Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee

The Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers proposed an amendment to a rule to add a booth umpire as an eighth game official and a Senior Technology Advisor to the Referee.
QBs Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes
news

Late for Work 5/22: Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? The Debate Rages On

Ravens receivers are ranked 25th in the league by Pro Football Focus. Mark Andrews is omitted from NFL Network's Bucky Brooks' rankings of the top five tight ends. Tony Jefferson tells Jamal Adams he's a fit in Baltimore.
Former Ravens Cheerleader Has Raised $1 Million for COVID-19 Aid
news

Former Ravens Cheerleader Has Raised $1 Million for COVID-19 Aid

Chris Kopec, aka DJ Kopec, went viral when he hosted a virtual dance party in his basement when the lockdown began.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Looks Forward to a Breakout Season

The Ravens love Miles Boykin's potential, and the second-year wide receiver looks forward to meeting those expectations.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 5/21: Lamar Jackson Is No. 7 on Pete Prisco's Top 100 Players 

Pro Football Focus analyst believes the Ravens are overrated. Hollywood Brown tops a list of six Ravens who are poised to have a breakout season. 
Mailbag: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Year 2 Jump?
news

Mailbag: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Year 2 Jump?

Could Terrell Suggs return? Can the Ravens keep up with Kansas City? Is this the most talented roster in Ravens history?
Calais Campbell Provides Laptops for Baltimore Students
news

Calais Campbell Provides Laptops for Baltimore Students

Calais Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has partnered with a Baltimore law firm to provide laptops for disadvantage students who are distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

