SociaLight: Gus Edwards Drops His First Rap Single

Michael Jordan had baseball, but now Gus Edwards has a side hustle of his own, music!
The running back has used his extra time during quarantine to drop his first single, under the moniker "Gusto." Sounds like the perfect name for his style of play on the field too.
"She on Me" is now available on streaming platforms.
Looks like he will be dropping a music video soon, so stay tuned!
Gus actually isn't the first Raven to debut new music this offseason. Teammate Jihad Ward also released a mixtape in March.
Hollywood Brown has taken on a different kind of challenge, which he's dubbed the "Go Get It" challenge. He's tasked his teammates with getting after it on social media and Miles Boykin and Justice Hill have delivered so far.
I'll leave that one to the professionals, but Boykin did explain the trick when we talked on Facebook Live this week.
From TikToks to music to social media challenges, the squad is making the most of their downtime. Don't forget, they're still working!