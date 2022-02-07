SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

When I say "internship," what's the first thing that comes to your mind?
For me, it's working really hard and not making much money. Ha! For Ravens wide receiver James Proche II, it's wine. Now, that's my kind of internship!
"Pro" has been spending time this offseason at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, Ca., learning everything there is to know about winemaking.
Proche may be giving Justin Tucker a run for the title of "most multi-talented member of the Ravens." He owns his own clothing line, is passionate about photography, and now seems to be adding sommelier to his resume.
But not to fear, Ravens fans. He's still getting that work in preparing for next season. Taking on a monster hill at 1,342 feet of elevation, Proche made a promise to fans that he won't miss the playoffs again.