SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

When I say "internship," what's the first thing that comes to your mind?

For me, it's working really hard and not making much money. Ha! For Ravens wide receiver James Proche II, it's wine. Now, that's my kind of internship!

"Pro" has been spending time this offseason at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, Ca., learning everything there is to know about winemaking.

Proche may be giving Justin Tucker a run for the title of "most multi-talented member of the Ravens." He owns his own clothing line, is passionate about photography, and now seems to be adding sommelier to his resume.

But not to fear, Ravens fans. He's still getting that work in preparing for next season. Taking on a monster hill at 1,342 feet of elevation, Proche made a promise to fans that he won't miss the playoffs again.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Expected to Name Former Ravens Coach Defensive Coordinator

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will face his mentor in the Super Bowl. Browns right tackle Jack Conklin 'ahead of schedule' in his recovery from a serious knee injury.
news

Ravens Will Spend Offseason Looking for Ways to Beat the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have built a young, explosive team that has raised the bar for what it will take to win division titles and reach the Super Bowl.  
news

Late for Work 2/7: Is Lamar Jackson Delaying His Contract Extension?

More adoration for Dick Cass and more to know about Sashi Brown. Mark Andrews gets a vote for most underrated NFL player. Wink Martindale could land with Giants or Bills.
news

Mark Andrews Scores Two Touchdowns in Pro Bowl, But Robbed of MVP

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was given the Offensive MVP award for his two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews.
news

Cover Story: How Analytical Mike Macdonald's Heart Led His Coaching Rise

Mike Macdonald is 'one of the smartest human beings,' but his love of coaching led him to make a decision that didn't make a whole lot of analytical sense.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less on Dick Cass and Sashi Brown

After hearing General Manager Eric DeCosta Friday, I think it's clear the lack of forced turnovers in 2021 was a major factor in the calculus that led to a change at defensive coordinator.
news

What Mink Thinks: Dick Cass Was the Patriarch of the Ravens Family

Fans may not know him well, but retiring President Dick Cass was a major part of building the Ravens' culture.
news

Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

Dick Cass has had an incredible impact on the Ravens over his 18 years. Now it will be Sashi Brown, who served as president of Monumental Basketball the past three years and with the Cleveland Browns previously.
news

Ravens Believe Ronnie Stanley Will Back at an All-Pro Level in 2022

General Manager Eric DeCosta said his understanding was that Ronnie Stanley would be back in 2021, and his loss was a 'big setback.'
news

Eric DeCosta: Offensive Line Is a 'Point of Emphasis' in 2022

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about adding two pieces to the offensive line this offseason.
news

Ravens Plan to Keep Marcus Peters And Want More Like Him

Cornerback Marcus Peters is scheduled to have the third-highest salary cap on the team in 2022, but he is a valuable player.
