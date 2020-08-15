SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

There's gameday arrival fashion and cleat swag, but during training camp, it's all about the visors. When the MVP shows up sporting a new look, the internet goes wild.
You have to admit, that visor goes hard (and makes for some pretty sweet pictures).
His new look drew comparisons to Halo character Master Chief on Reddit (r/ravens), which naturally we had to incorporate into The Show.
When veterans joined practice, Matthew Judon also debuted a new practice visor.
Next, they need to get their names like Anthony Levine Sr., aka Co-Cap. That's fresh.