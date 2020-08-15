SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

Aug 15, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

081520-SociaLight
@Ravens/Twitter
QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.

There's gameday arrival fashion and cleat swag, but during training camp, it's all about the visors. When the MVP shows up sporting a new look, the internet goes wild.

View this post on Instagram

LET’S GOOOOOOO

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

You have to admit, that visor goes hard (and makes for some pretty sweet pictures).

His new look drew comparisons to Halo character Master Chief on Reddit (r/ravens), which naturally we had to incorporate into The Show.

halo

When veterans joined practice, Matthew Judon also debuted a new practice visor.

36_TrainingCamp_081220sh1696_WEB
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Next, they need to get their names like Anthony Levine Sr., aka Co-Cap. That's fresh.

View this post on Instagram

Co Cap 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Co Cap™️ (@alevine.sr) on

Related Content

TE Mark Andrews
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews should see more snaps in 2020. Specifics on how Lamar Jackson can improve. Handicapping the right guard competition.
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center" DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe
news

News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Joined by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front, a leaner Brandon Williams thinks Baltimore's run defense can dominate. Rookies will have to back up their talk when padded practices begin.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
news

Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

Gaining valuable experience as a rookie starter down the stretch last season, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson feels ready to blossom. 
QB Lamar Jackson stiff arms Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt
news

Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

How will the blockbuster deals agreed to by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce affect Mark Andrews? Dez Bryant's tweet to Lamar Jackson reignites speculation. Predictions: Ravens will break their rushing record and win the Super Bowl.
Left: CB Marcus Peters; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

How the Ravens' Loaded Secondary Will Be Even Better

With an elite secondary and a pass rush that has been fortified, the Ravens hope to see a significant increase over last season's 13 interceptions. 
Dr. Andrew Tucker
news

Ravens Team Doctor Discusses Strong Start, Remaining Concerns With COVID-19

Head Team Physician Dr. Andrew Tucker says the start of the NFL season, in Baltimore and elsewhere, has been 'extremely encouraging,' but he would not rule out quarantining Lamar Jackson.
Left: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers/Right: QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/13: Aaron Rodgers Gives His Take on Lamar Jackson

Ravens retaining all their young, homegrown Pro Bowlers is 'virtually impossible.' Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh are unanimous picks for best quarterback and head coach in the AFC North. Baltimore selects a guard in Todd McShay's 2021 mock draft.
Left: RB Kenjon Barner; Right: WR James Proche
news

News & Notes: Kenjon Barner Adds 'Insurance Policy' in Returner Competition With James Proche

Tavon Young looks like his old self, which is a good sign. Earl Thomas III could add another chapter to his Hall of Fame resume.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Does adding Kenjon Barner affect the running backs and James Proche II? Which position group could get slimmer with keeping more running backs?
QB Lamar Jackson on Sports Illustrated Cover
news

Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson Makes the Cover of Sports Illustrated 

What does Daylon Mack's release mean for the rookie defensive linemen? How the defensive backs are crucial to the pass rush. Mark Andrews is one of the Ravens' most indispensable players.
RB Kenjon Barner
news

Ravens Sign Returner Kenjon Barner

Veteran running back Kenjon Barner has been signed by the Ravens to compete with rookie James Proche to handle punt returns.

Advertising