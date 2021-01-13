SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Has Rapper Mike Jones Trending Again

You may have been surprised to see Mike Jones trending this week, and the rapper has Lamar Jackson to thank.
It all started when USA Today reporter Mike Jones asked Lamar a question after the Titans game. You may be thinking "WHO?" But, not that Mike Jones.
Perhaps you, like Head Coach John Harbaugh, were a little confused.
"I'm going to get a Mike Jones album or something, see what this Mike Jones is about," Harbaugh said. "He seems like he's popular."
Jackson recommended the song "Flossin'" to Harbaugh. "I listened to that a lot growing up," he said with a laugh.
Luckily, reporter Mike Jones was a good sport.
No reaction yet from the rapper, but surely he saw a bump in streams this week!