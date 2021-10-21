SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Helps a Fan Name His Baby Lamar

Oct 21, 2021 at 01:38 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

102121-SociaLight
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has always been a team player, so when a Ravens fan hit him up for a special favor, he was happy to oblige.

The fan is expecting a baby boy and needed some help convincing his partner to name the child after the MVP. A tweet from the man himself has to help, right?

Lamar Jr. has a nice ring to it. LJ for short!

Not only is he getting babies named after him, Lamar also recently had his jersey retired by the University of Louisville. The Cardinals sent him some of his gear to commemorate the occasion and Marlon Humphrey immediately put it up for sale.

Marlon's always up to something!

There is a lot for Lamar to celebrate these days, being someone's namesake is another item on his ever-growing resume.

