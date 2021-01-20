SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Soccer Debut in FIFA 21

Lamar Jackson is taking over the video game world. It all started with his debut as the cover star of Madden 21.
Now, he's taking over other sports! FIFA 21 announced Jackson would debut in this year's game as a "Groundbreaker."
From DJs to singers and global soccer stars, Jackson joins an A-list cast of new additions to the game, but is the only American football player to make the cut.
Jackson's national profile has continued to rise over the last year, as he's added a clothing line, endorsements and even virtual reality to his brand.
The record-breaking quarterback certainly deserves the FIFA title and nod. Now I just need to get a copy!