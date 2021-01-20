SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Soccer Debut in FIFA 21

Jan 20, 2021 at 05:57 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

012021-SociaLight
@EASPORTSFIFA/Twitter
QB Lamar Jackson on EA Sports FIFA

Lamar Jackson is taking over the video game world. It all started with his debut as the cover star of Madden 21.

Now, he's taking over other sports! FIFA 21 announced Jackson would debut in this year's game as a "Groundbreaker."

From DJs to singers and global soccer stars, Jackson joins an A-list cast of new additions to the game, but is the only American football player to make the cut.

Jackson's national profile has continued to rise over the last year, as he's added a clothing line, endorsements and even virtual reality to his brand.

The record-breaking quarterback certainly deserves the FIFA title and nod. Now I just need to get a copy!

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh 'Totally Certain' Lamar Jackson Will Get Long-Term Deal This Year or Next

Whether it happens this offseason or not, Head Coach John Harbaugh is confident Lamar Jackson will re-sign with the Ravens long-term.
news

John Harbaugh Would Like to Add a Big, Physical Wide Receiver, But He Isn't Begging

There will be a lot of talk about adding a free-agent wide receiver this offseason. But does it make sense financially and who would be a good fit?
news

John Harbaugh Expects His Coordinators to Return

Both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale are expected to return in their current roles, but their assistants are interviewing for coordinator jobs.
news

John Harbaugh Defends Ravens' Passing Scheme From Critics

Baltimore's passing scheme and routes have been called too basic by Steve Smith Sr. and Kurt Warner in recent weeks. John Harbaugh strongly disagrees.
news

Bills Mafia's Donations Nearing Half a Million in Support of Lamar Jackson, Blessings in a Backpack

Bills fans challenged Chiefs fans to reach $500,000 before Sunday's AFC Championship game and it's at $445,500 as of Jan. 19.
news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at the Ravens' 2021 Salary Cap Situation

Allen Robinson 'liked' a suggested move to the Ravens. One of Justin Tucker's misses actually crossed the end line. More reaction to Mark Ingram's release. 
news

Patrick Queen, James Proche II Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Patrick Queen and James Proche II made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, while placekicker Justin Tucker was named to the organization's All-NFL team.
news

Mark Ingram Officially Released, Thanks Ravens in Goodbye Message

Ravens running back Mark Ingram said he's 'looking forward to [his] next opportunity' and thanked the organization, fans and teammates.
news

Bills Fans Are Donating to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charity

After Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the divisional playoff games with a concussion, Bills Mafia sent their well wishes.
news

Five Things Ravens Will Examine This Offseason

The passing game is just one area that the Ravens will examine as they start their offseason.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Continue to Zig While the NFL Zags

When a single play (the pick-six) is so influential to an outcome, it's dead wrong to extrapolate that your whole offensive concept is doomed.

Advertising