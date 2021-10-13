SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Surprises Young Fan on Steve Harvey's Show

Oct 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

Twelve-year-old Cartier Carey has a passion for helping low-income families and single mothers. Inspired by his dad's upbringing, Cartier has raised over $45,000 selling lemonade to provide diapers and school supplies, and says he's just getting started.

Cartier and his family live just a few hours away from Baltimore in Virginia, so naturally they're big Ravens (and Lamar Jackson) fans. Television host Steve Harvey featured the sixth grader on his Facebook Watch show, "Steve on Watch", and recruited Lamar for a special surprise.

Lamar had a special message for his young fan and Steve shared that Lamar and the Ravens will bring the Carey family to Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

You might remember that Lamar and Steve Harvey go back to "Celebrity Family Feud."

You can watch the full segment with Cartier on "Steve on Watch" here.

