SociaLight: Local Restaurant Debuts Insane Menu In Honor of Bradley Bozeman 

If there's one thing every offensive lineman has in common, it's that they like to eat. Ravens starting center, Bradley Bozeman, is no exception. He once ate a 72-ounce steak, a shrimp cocktail, baked potato and roll in one hour to complete an eating competition.
When he's not crushing eating competitions or on the field, Bozeman is devoted to the Baltimore community. Now local restaurant EC Diner decided to honor him in a fitting way. A favorite spot of Boze and his wife, Nikki, EC Diner developed a new elaborate menu that benefits the Bozemans' foundation.
So, I had to go investigate for myself. (By investigate, I mean eat).
The menu includes a "Super Ring Burger" that features a towering stack of five onion rings that owner John Kanellopoulous told me signifies the Super Bowl rings they think Bozeman will win with the Ravens.
When I say elaborate menu, I mean ELABORATE. The "Hungry, Why Wait? Extreme Waffle" features Bozeman's favorite candy Snickers bars and ice cream and a cupcake on top. The "Bozeman Extreme Shake" even includes a cookie with his face on it!
Each purchase from the menu benefits the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation and restaurant-goers receive a Bradley Bozeman rally towel.
