SociaLight: Local Restaurant Debuts Insane Menu In Honor of Bradley Bozeman 

Sep 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

093021-SociaLight
@ecdiner/Instagram
via @ecdiner on Instagram

If there's one thing every offensive lineman has in common, it's that they like to eat. Ravens starting center, Bradley Bozeman, is no exception. He once ate a 72-ounce steak, a shrimp cocktail, baked potato and roll in one hour to complete an eating competition.

When he's not crushing eating competitions or on the field, Bozeman is devoted to the Baltimore community. Now local restaurant EC Diner decided to honor him in a fitting way. A favorite spot of Boze and his wife, Nikki, EC Diner developed a new elaborate menu that benefits the Bozemans' foundation.

So, I had to go investigate for myself. (By investigate, I mean eat).

The menu includes a "Super Ring Burger" that features a towering stack of five onion rings that owner John Kanellopoulous told me signifies the Super Bowl rings they think Bozeman will win with the Ravens.

When I say elaborate menu, I mean ELABORATE. The "Hungry, Why Wait? Extreme Waffle" features Bozeman's favorite candy Snickers bars and ice cream and a cupcake on top. The "Bozeman Extreme Shake" even includes a cookie with his face on it!

Each purchase from the menu benefits the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation and restaurant-goers receive a Bradley Bozeman rally towel.

Check out this week's episode of The Show on the Ravens Instagram and Snapchat for a full feature on the menu!

Related Content

news

Late for Work 9/30: What Position Should Ravens Try to Upgrade Before Trade Deadline?

Bradley Bozeman is playing at an elite level. Odafe Oweh makes ESPN's Top 10 rookie rankings. CBS Sports analyst and former NFL kicker Jay Feely says Justin Tucker is unquestionably the greatest kicker of all time.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Will Reportedly Avoid More Surgery

Chuck Clark is playing well, but never rests on his laurels. Lamar Jackson hopes to outduel another former Louisville quarterback this weekend. Calais Campbell is excited about returning to his hometown. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

Lamar Jackson is coming off one of his best games passing in Detroit, in which he read zone coverages well and pushed the ball down the field. Now he's set to get Rashod Bateman back.
news

Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

What's up with the tackling issues at inside linebacker? Why so few carries for Ty'Son Williams and when could we see Le'Veon Bell? Could Justin Tucker top his own record in Denver? 
news

SociaLight: Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer Ask Lamar Jackson for a Shoutout

Now starring on the CBS show, "The Neighborhood", Beth Behrs recruited some castmates, including Cedric the Entertainer, to get the attention of her favorite QB.
news

Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin Return to Ravens Practice

Baltimore will have two more wide receivers in the stable soon, as both players are able to begin practicing again.
news

Late for Work 9/29: Is It Time for Le'Veon Bell to Join the 53-Man Roster?

Should the Ravens attempt to trade for Marlon Mack? The Ravens are allowing an alarming number of yards after catch. Despite Sunday's win, the Ravens fall in multiple sets of power rankings. Odafe Oweh is Pro Football Focus' top-graded rookie edge rusher.
news

Ravens Activate Three Defensive Players From Reserve/COVID-19

Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Justin Houston and have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Justin Tucker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Adding to his legendary career with the longest field goal in NFL history, Justin Tucker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for a 12th time.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Have the Intangibles to Go Far

Baltimore's injuries have taken a permanent toll on this season, but some of those unquantifiable attributes could make up for them.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising