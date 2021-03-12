SociaLight: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Debuts His First Tattoo

Mar 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

031221-SociaLight

Marquise Brown has been going by the nickname of "Hollywood" since college. Now, his first tattoo makes it permanent.

Referred to as "Jet" by close friends in Florida, Brown earned the nickname "Hollywood" in college at Oklahoma because of his hometown of Hollywood, Fla. and explosive speed on the gridiron. The nickname was coined by FOX college football broadcast Gus Johnson.

The receiver debuted his first ink this week in the form of a forearm sleeve that features the nickname and his Florida roots prominently, as well as an ode to his Oklahoma days. Brown also had "Chosen 1" drawn above an image of himself on the football field.

The receiver and his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, are both proud to be from Broward County, as you can see reflected in Hollywood's art. Lamar's chest tattoo also features football.

Here's hoping they have to add a Lombardi Trophy to their art soon!

You can check out more of Hollywood's local tattoo artist, DMV Ink, on Instagram.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

What can we expect from the 2020 rookie class in 2021? Do the Ravens need a backup at slot corner? Could they draft a wide receiver early even if they sign a free agent?
news

Late for Work 3/12: Six Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading for Orlando Brown Jr.

Analytics show that free-agent receiver Corey Davis and the Ravens are a good fit. Pro Football Focus predicts the Ravens will sign veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram III. Should the Ravens explore the possibility of trading for Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry?
news

Report: Mark Ingram Lands With Houston Texans

Running back Mark Ingram II has reached a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver or Pass Rusher

Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. are popular picks, but pundits have no consensus on which pass rusher best fits Baltimore at No. 27.
news

John Harbaugh Explains the Thinking Behind 'Spot and Choose' Rule Proposal

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have been talking about the idea for close to 10 years, but it still 'may be ahead of its time.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Tavon Young All on Track for 2021 Season

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the three major contributors should be back on the field.
news

Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the Ravens should make Lamar Jackson an offer he can't refuse. Does the Ravens' run-heavy offense scare off free-agent receivers? ESPN predicts the Ravens sign receiver Corey Davis and guard Joe Thuney. Would signing Emmanuel Sanders make sense?
news

Ravens Place Tenders on Gus Edwards and Two Other Free Agents

Baltimore will keep running back Gus Edwards one way or another, General Manager Eric DeCosta said.
news

Ravens Get Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

Baltimore will have additional third- and fifth-round compensatory picks after the losses of David Culley and Michael Pierce.
news

What's the Ravens' Offseason Plan at Wide Receiver?

Will the Ravens target a veteran free agent? Look for more young talent in the draft? Here's the latest outlook from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh.
Advertising