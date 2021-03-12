SociaLight: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Debuts His First Tattoo

Marquise Brown has been going by the nickname of "Hollywood" since college. Now, his first tattoo makes it permanent.
Referred to as "Jet" by close friends in Florida, Brown earned the nickname "Hollywood" in college at Oklahoma because of his hometown of Hollywood, Fla. and explosive speed on the gridiron. The nickname was coined by FOX college football broadcast Gus Johnson.
The receiver debuted his first ink this week in the form of a forearm sleeve that features the nickname and his Florida roots prominently, as well as an ode to his Oklahoma days. Brown also had "Chosen 1" drawn above an image of himself on the football field.
The receiver and his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, are both proud to be from Broward County, as you can see reflected in Hollywood's art. Lamar's chest tattoo also features football.
Here's hoping they have to add a Lombardi Trophy to their art soon!
You can check out more of Hollywood's local tattoo artist, DMV Ink, on Instagram.