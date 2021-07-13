SociaLight: Phil Mickelson Gives Marlon Humphrey Advice

Marlon Humphrey is known for his hot takes on Twitter. He even disparaged mac & cheese.
But this time, he took it too far. Six-time major champion (and avid Tweeter) Phil Mickelson had to set the record straight. No coffee slander will be tolerated here.
Phil is such a big coffee guy, he even started his own company, so "you can be a better you, every single day."
They don't give out an award for "Best Social Media Account by a Professional Athlete" but if they did, both Phil and Marlon would be on the short list.
Marlon sure has a lot of famous friends. Not sure how Lefty got on the list, but we'll take it!