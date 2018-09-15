Presented by

SociaLight: Ravens G.O.A.T.S Celebrate Ed Reed's 40th Birthday With HOF Nomination

Sep 15, 2018 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

091518_SociaLight

It was quite the week for one of the most beloved Ravens of all time. The Ball Hawk celebrated the big 4-0.

View this post on Instagram

HBD to the Ball Hawk! 🏆

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all the birthday wishes everyone!

A post shared by Ed Reed (@20twentyer) on

Notice Ray's caption? He was on to something. Two days later, Reed got a nice belated birthday gift. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the Class of 2019, and of course he made the list.

View this post on Instagram

Honored to be nominated with all these greats 🙌🏿

A post shared by Ed Reed (@20twentyer) on

We're ready to go back to Canton again next year.

Current Ravens safety Eric Weddle celebrated Sunday's victory over the Bills in true Weddle fashion, with a massive bowl of ice cream.

One of his toppings of choice took note.

When he wasn't enjoying his ice cream, Weddle continued his recruitment of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. Welcome to the Flock, Kuz.

Brandon Carr continued his remarkable streak of consecutive starts. They don't call him the "Iron Horse" for nothing.

Wide receiver Willie Snead is clearly excited about his new home. The free-agent addition caught a touchdown in his first game in Baltimore.

Cornerback Anthony Averett shared these precious moments with his daughter.

I'll leave you with this fun throwback video featuring Agent 89.

