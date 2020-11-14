SociaLight: Ravens Players Go Nuts for New Gaming Systems

Nov 14, 2020 at 08:56 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

111420-SociaLight
@PRic508/Twitter
FB/DL Patrick Ricard

All gamers were talking about on the internet this week was the drops of Xbox and Playstation's new systems. The squad is no different.

While some are still waiting…

Pat Ricard was locked in and ready. He secured not one, but BOTH systems this week. That took some hustle.

(Or maybe his wife Hayley was the one with the hustle!)

Better luck next time fellas!

After originally being on the outside looking in, Patrick Queen got hooked up with a PS5 and said goodbye to an old, loyal friend. Maybe you just need to be named Patrick??

