SociaLight: The Rock Tells a Great Story About Playing With Ray Lewis

The Miami Hurricanes have some pretty incredible alumni, perhaps none more famous than Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock joined the "Manning Cast" Wild-Card weekend to chop it up with the brothers and swap stories. Peyton and Eli had many an encounter with Lewis in the league, which Peyton said is eerily reminiscent of the Rock's wrestling moves.

The Rock chimed in with a Lewis memory of his own. "Ray Lewis is my boy," he said before sharing how the true freshman earned a starting job.