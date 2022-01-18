SociaLight: The Rock Tells a Great Story About Playing With Ray Lewis

The Miami Hurricanes have some pretty incredible alumni, perhaps none more famous than Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Rock joined the "Manning Cast" Wild-Card weekend to chop it up with the brothers and swap stories. Peyton and Eli had many an encounter with Lewis in the league, which Peyton said is eerily reminiscent of the Rock's wrestling moves.
The Rock chimed in with a Lewis memory of his own. "Ray Lewis is my boy," he said before sharing how the true freshman earned a starting job.
"Ray Lewis came in as a freshman. Our starting middle linebacker who you guys know, Michael Barrow, a great Giants linebacker. He got hurt. We were playing Colorado," Johnson said. "Ray Lewis finished the game, played two quarters, and he finished the game with 18 tackles. He never lost the starting job and went on to become, of course, the greatest of all-time."
It's not the first time The Rock has shared incredible stories about his former teammate. A scene from his NBC show "Young Rock" depicts Johnson finding the freshman Lewis in the weight room at 5 a.m. They then dubbed themselves the "Break of Dawn" boys.