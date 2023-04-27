Sports World Reacts to Lamar Jackson Extension 

Social media blew up after Lamar Jackson and the Raven agreed to a five-year contract extension hours before Thursday night's draft.
Jackson's new teammate, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., will get his wish and will catch passes from Jackson next season.
The budding chemistry between Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman will continue to grow, and Bateman was stoked.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley looked forward to many future seasons protecting Jackson's blindside.
Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard said the Ravens were the clear winners Thursday night before the draft even started.
Defensive teammates like inside linebacker Patrick Queen were equally thrilled.
Former Raven and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said the deal should end criticism that Jackson needed an agent to get a deal done.
Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson said the news brightened his day.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, one of many national journalists who had been following the story for months, gave a one-word reaction when the news became official.
Many of the reactions were comical, as Ravens fans and mascot Poe had reason to celebrate.