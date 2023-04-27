Sports World Reacts to Lamar Jackson Extension 

Apr 27, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042723-Lamar
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Social media blew up after Lamar Jackson and the Raven agreed to a five-year contract extension hours before Thursday night's draft.

Jackson's new teammate, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., will get his wish and will catch passes from Jackson next season.

The budding chemistry between Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman will continue to grow, and Bateman was stoked.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley looked forward to many future seasons protecting Jackson's blindside.

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard said the Ravens were the clear winners Thursday night before the draft even started.

Defensive teammates like inside linebacker Patrick Queen were equally thrilled.

Former Raven and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said the deal should end criticism that Jackson needed an agent to get a deal done.

Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson said the news brightened his day.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, one of many national journalists who had been following the story for months, gave a one-word reaction when the news became official.

Many of the reactions were comical, as Ravens fans and mascot Poe had reason to celebrate.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree to Five-Year Extension

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have agreed in principle to a five-year extension on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final Picks Are In

The Ravens are favored to take a cornerback at No. 22 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Schedule: What You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know when the 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday night.

news

Late for Work 4/27: Local Radio Host Says Ravens Trade for DeAndre Hopkins Is 'Close'; Chiefs, Bills Also Reportedly in the Running

ESPN pundit says Ravens could trade up for Bijan Robinson if he slides. Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness emerges as a popular pick for the Ravens in the latest mock drafts.

news

Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First-Round Pick

Where the quarterbacks land is a big question mark. How early do the wide receiver and cornerback runs start? A couple tight ends could give the Ravens a trade-back opportunity.

news

Mailbag: Which WR/CB Prospects Are Most Ready to Contribute Immediately?

Will the Ravens trade back? Who are some late-round edge rushers to watch? Who's the unsung hero in the draft room?

news

Late for Work 4/26: 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week

Best, worst, and most likely first-round scenarios for the Ravens. Baltimore trades down and uses its first two picks on cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' mock draft. Would Joey Porter Sr. wear a Ravens jersey?

news

Trading Back 'Is Always a Possibility' With Ravens

The Ravens are open to trading down from pick No. 22, if the right offer comes their way.

news

Ravens' First-Round Pick (And Beyond) Could Have a Local Flavor

Deonte Banks, Jordan Addison, Bryan Bresee, and a host of other Terps will be drafted this year.

news

Late for Work 4/25: Ravens Are No. 1 in Five-Year NFL Draft Rankings

Ravens trade back twice in The Athletic's seven-round mock draft. How the Ravens can use the draft to dethrone the Chiefs. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks says this is an 'identity draft' for Baltimore.

news

Tyler Huntley Signs Tender, Ravens Bring Back Kevon Seymour

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed his restricted free agent tender, while the Ravens have re-signed defensive back Kevon Seymour.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising