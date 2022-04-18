Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Showing Interest in Tyrann Mathieu

Cincinnati Bengals: One of Draft's Top Safeties Could Be Targeted Early by Bengals

Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame could be the only safety drafted in the first round, and he's expected to be long gone before Cincinnati selects with the 31st pick.

However, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates and starting safety Vonn Bell is entering his contract year. While safety may not be the Bengals' top priority, Matt Minich of cincyjungle.com thinks two safeties should be on Cincinnati's radar at No. 31 – Daxton Hill of Michigan and Jalen Pitre of Baylor.