Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Showing Interest in Tyrann Mathieu

Apr 18, 2022 at 01:17 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Jack Dempsey/AP Photos
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Could Tyrann Mathieu Join Steelers Defense?

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu remains one of the most prominent free agents who has yet to sign.

Mathieu confirmed on the "Jordy Culotta Show" that he has been in touch with Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Mathieu has taken his time during the free agency process.

"It's still cool talking to all coaches, the different coaches, Mike Tomlin calling your phone," Mathieu said via Noah Strackbein of SI.com. "Just being able to talk to these guys, man, it's a blessing."

The Lions and Eagles are among other teams Mathieu that has been linked. If he joined the Steelers, Mathieu and Minkah Fitzpatrick would provide Pittsburgh with an experienced and versatile safety tandem. The 29-year-old Mathieu has 29 career interceptions, including three with the Chiefs last season. He also had 76 tackles, six passes defensed and two quarterback hits in 16 games.

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward Becomes Highest-Paid Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed contract and now they've made Denzel Ward the richest cornerback in the NFL with a five-year, $100.5 million deal with a whopping $71.25 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ward has been one of the NFL's top and more reliable cornerbacks during his first four seasons. He has 10 career interceptions and 50 passes defensed. He's gone to two Pro Bowls, including after his strongest season yet last year.

Cincinnati Bengals: One of Draft's Top Safeties Could Be Targeted Early by Bengals

Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame could be the only safety drafted in the first round, and he's expected to be long gone before Cincinnati selects with the 31st pick.

However, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates and starting safety Vonn Bell is entering his contract year. While safety may not be the Bengals' top priority, Matt Minich of cincyjungle.com thinks two safeties should be on Cincinnati's radar at No. 31 – Daxton Hill of Michigan and Jalen Pitre of Baylor.

Hill was a valuable player at Michigan for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald as a safety who was effective in the box, as a slot defender and patrolling centerfield. If the Bengals select Hill, Macdonald will go from coaching Hill in college to coaching against him twice per season. Pitre could be a slot cornerback and is good around the line of scrimmage.

