Steelers Could Pursue Ryan Tannehill or Other Veteran Quarterbacks 

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mitch Trubisky's Release Part of Bigger Quarterback Plans for Steelers
The Steelers released Mitch Trubisky on Monday, fueling more speculation about the team's plans at quarterback.
ESPN's Adam Schefter feels Pittsburgh could pursue Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this offseason. Tannehill is a pending free agent who knows the Steelers new Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith from their time together with the Titans.
"There's an obvious connection between the offensive coordinator and the quarterback and we'll see if anything comes to that," Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” "We know that Pittsburgh's going to go out and get some type of quarterback, whether that's Ryan Tannehill, whether that's Russell Wilson, whether that's Justin Fields. (Head Coach) Mike Tomlin's a big fan of Justin Fields. We'll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks."
Tomlin named Kenny Pickett as Pittsburgh's No. 1 quarterback heading into the offseason but said there would be competition for the job. The Steelers created more salary cap room by releasing Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor.
"They'll be a decision that organization has to make in terms of the quarterback that they want to bring in," Schefter said. "But they're not just going to leave it as Kenny Pickett. So now, it's which of these quarterbacks do they make a move for? Which one is somebody that they can go acquire? Who fits into what they're willing to give up to another team, or to pay that player?"
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Contemplates His Future With Free Agency Pending
Wide receiver Tee Higgins failed to reach 1,000 yards in 2023 for the first time in three years (42 catches, 656 yards, five touchdowns) in 2023. He missed five games due to injury.
However, the 25-year-old wideout has averaged 64.2 catches, 921 yards and six touchdowns during his four seasons with the Bengals and will be sought after if he reaches free agency.
The Bengals may decide to place the franchise tag on Higgins, who liked hearing the buzz surrounding his name when he was in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.
"It's a good feeling that a lot of teams want my services or whatever," Higgins told Kay Adams on the "Up and Adams" show. "It's a humbling experience. I can't get too big-headed or anything like that. I've got to stay down and hope for the best outcome for me."
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wants Higgins to remain in Cincinnati and talked about their chemistry as explosive wideouts.
"Neither one of us is selfish," Chase said. "Whoever has the hot hand, we're going to see the hot hand and feed it to him. We both know how to use each other. We work together when we play football."
Cleveland Browns: Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski Could Have Contract Extension Soon
Kevin Stefanski was named Coach of the Year at NFL Honors for the second time in four seasons. The Browns made the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb among others, and Stefanski is headed into the final year of his contract.
Both Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry are expected to receive contract extensions during the offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Berry praised Stefanski for the job he's done establishing stability at the Browns.
"We are so lucky to have Kevin as a leader of our organization," Berry said via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. "What he's been able to navigate throughout the first four years here has been nothing short of remarkable. Battling all the adversity that we had this season and guiding us to another playoff appearance is just phenomenal and we're so lucky to have Kevin as a steward of our program the last four years and really into the foreseeable future."