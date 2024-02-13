Steelers Could Pursue Ryan Tannehill or Other Veteran Quarterbacks 

ESPN's Adam Schefter feels Pittsburgh could pursue Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this offseason. Tannehill is a pending free agent who knows the Steelers new Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith from their time together with the Titans.

"There's an obvious connection between the offensive coordinator and the quarterback and we'll see if anything comes to that," Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” "We know that Pittsburgh's going to go out and get some type of quarterback, whether that's Ryan Tannehill, whether that's Russell Wilson, whether that's Justin Fields. (Head Coach) Mike Tomlin's a big fan of Justin Fields. We'll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks."

Tomlin named Kenny Pickett as Pittsburgh's No. 1 quarterback heading into the offseason but said there would be competition for the job. The Steelers created more salary cap room by releasing Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor.

"They'll be a decision that organization has to make in terms of the quarterback that they want to bring in," Schefter said. "But they're not just going to leave it as Kenny Pickett. So now, it's which of these quarterbacks do they make a move for? Which one is somebody that they can go acquire? Who fits into what they're willing to give up to another team, or to pay that player?"

Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Contemplates His Future With Free Agency Pending

Wide receiver Tee Higgins failed to reach 1,000 yards in 2023 for the first time in three years (42 catches, 656 yards, five touchdowns) in 2023. He missed five games due to injury.

However, the 25-year-old wideout has averaged 64.2 catches, 921 yards and six touchdowns during his four seasons with the Bengals and will be sought after if he reaches free agency.

The Bengals may decide to place the franchise tag on Higgins, who liked hearing the buzz surrounding his name when he was in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.