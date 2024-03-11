Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

Cleveland Browns: WR Jerry Jeudy Added in Trade

While the Bengals may lose a wide receiver, the Browns added one in former Bronco Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy is entering the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly due nearly $13 million this season. Cleveland gave up 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round picks in exchange.

Jeudy posted 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns last season in Denver.

The 2020 first-round pick hasn't had his breakout yet, but the Browns are betting on it coming with Deshaun Watson and opposite Amari Cooper, another Alabama product who Jeudy had long looked up to.

"Now, Cooper, 29, will have a new No. 2 receiver beside him in Jeudy, 24, who the Browns are hoping can still eventually develop into the No. 1 receiver himself despite the up-and-down tenure in Denver," ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote.