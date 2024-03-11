Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson Goes to Steel City
The Steelers are turning the page at quarterback, this time to a Super Bowl winner.
Russell Wilson agreed to a contract with the Steelers Sunday evening. It's a reported one-year deal for the league-minimum of $1.2 million.
The Denver Broncos, who informed Wilson last week that he will be released, will be on the hook for the rest of Wilson's $37.8 million salary.
It means the end of Kenny Pickett's time as the starter, at least for now, after the Steelers drafted him in the first round in 2022.
Wilson had troubles in Denver, but he's not too far removed from back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons in Seattle in 2020 and 2019.
Now the 35-year-old veteran will look to take the Steelers, who finished 25th in the league in passing last season, to the next level and back in championship contention.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Requests a Trade
It seemed as if the Bengals would have their dangerous wide receiver duo back again this year with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but not so fast.
Higgins has reportedly requested a trade after there hasn't been progress on a new contract following the Bengals placing the franchise tag on him last week.
The early reports are that the Bengals could perhaps fetch a first- or early second-round pick for Higgins.
Cleveland Browns: WR Jerry Jeudy Added in Trade
While the Bengals may lose a wide receiver, the Browns added one in former Bronco Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy is entering the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly due nearly $13 million this season. Cleveland gave up 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round picks in exchange.
Jeudy posted 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns last season in Denver.
The 2020 first-round pick hasn't had his breakout yet, but the Browns are betting on it coming with Deshaun Watson and opposite Amari Cooper, another Alabama product who Jeudy had long looked up to.
"Now, Cooper, 29, will have a new No. 2 receiver beside him in Jeudy, 24, who the Browns are hoping can still eventually develop into the No. 1 receiver himself despite the up-and-down tenure in Denver," ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote.
"In the meantime, Jeudy should give the Browns the legitimate deep threat they've been craving for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who can and wants to throw the ball deep."