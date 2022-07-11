Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

A suspension for Watson is rumored to be coming any day and it could be for a full season. Some reports have speculated that the NFL could hand down and indefinite suspension for Watson. The Browns signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason as the backup, but he could be thrust into the starting job.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Vaults to No. 5 on Top Quarterbacks List

The praise for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to roll in after lifting Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

"I hate to compare anybody to [Tom] Brady, but he might be the closest thing," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn't flinch. Hung in there. He's just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game."