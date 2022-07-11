Presented by

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Jul 11, 2022 at 01:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071122-Heinz
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers: Heinz Field Is Becoming Acrisure Stadium

One of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL will get a name change as Pittsburgh's Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium in 2022.

The ketchup bottles have been over Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. Heinz has deep roots in Pittsburgh. Acrisure is a global insurance brokerage.

Steelers fans are not happy about it.

"Fans absolutely hate it. The name was nearly universally panned after news of the name change trickled out Monday morning," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner wrote before highlighting some fan tweets.

Cleveland Browns: Will They Regret Trading Baker Mayfield?

The Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1-overall pick in 2018, to the Carolina Panthers last week for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

The Panthers will reportedly pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million.

It was a practically a foregone conclusion that Mayfield would be elsewhere this season after the Browns went all out to land Deshaun Watson. However, FS1's Emmanuel Acho believes Cleveland made a mistake by trading him.

A suspension for Watson is rumored to be coming any day and it could be for a full season. Some reports have speculated that the NFL could hand down and indefinite suspension for Watson. The Browns signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason as the backup, but he could be thrust into the starting job.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Vaults to No. 5 on Top Quarterbacks List

The praise for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to roll in after lifting Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

While Lamar Jackson did not crack the top 10 of ESPN's survey of the top quarterbacks according to those around the league, Burrow landed at No. 5.

"I hate to compare anybody to [Tom] Brady, but he might be the closest thing," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn't flinch. Hung in there. He's just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game."

Burrow was an honorable mention after his rookie season. This year, he's ranked only behind the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Bills' Josh Allen and Buccaneers' Brady. Burrow came in one spot ahead of the man who beat him in last year's Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Decision on Deshaun Watson Moving Closer

Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris will be the 'bell cow' for Steelers offense. Joe Mixon believes the Bengals might be 'hottest thing' in the NFL.

news

Around the AFC North: Minkah Fitzpatrick Feels Added Responsibility As NFL's Highest-Paid Safety

Chance to reunite with Deshaun Watson lured Jadeveon Clowney back to Cleveland. Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Alex Coppa are expected to be healthy for Bengals training camp.

news

Around the AFC North: Rookie Dax Hill Having Strong Spring for Bengals

New coordinator Teryl Austin wants to put 'aggressive' stamp on Pittsburgh's defense. Baker Mayfield is excused from Browns mandatory minicamp.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Browns re-sign running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal. Ja'Marr Chase expects to put up better numbers in Year 2.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Steelers have their new general manager in Omar Khan. The Bengals may use a rookie to fill their final offensive line spot.

news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

Joe Burrow feels there's too much talk about him being sacked so often. The Steelers are narrowing the search for their next GM.

news

Around the AFC North: Breaking Down Key Factors in Rivals' Schedules

Browns will have two tough midseason gauntlets. The Cincinnati Bengals are going primetime. The Steelers' new starting quarterback will have an early test.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

news

Around the AFC North: Top Draft Needs for Ravens Division Rivals

Steelers could be first team to take a quarterback, but will they trade up? Defensive backs top Cincinnati's wish list. With no first-round pick, the Browns will likely target the defensive line on Day 2.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Showing Interest in Tyrann Mathieu

Denzel Ward signs richest cornerback deal with Browns. Safeties Daxton Hill and Jalen Pitre could be on Cincinnati's draft radar.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising