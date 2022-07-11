Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers: Heinz Field Is Becoming Acrisure Stadium
One of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL will get a name change as Pittsburgh's Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium in 2022.
The ketchup bottles have been over Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. Heinz has deep roots in Pittsburgh. Acrisure is a global insurance brokerage.
"Fans absolutely hate it. The name was nearly universally panned after news of the name change trickled out Monday morning," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner wrote before highlighting some fan tweets.
Cleveland Browns: Will They Regret Trading Baker Mayfield?
The Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1-overall pick in 2018, to the Carolina Panthers last week for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
The Panthers will reportedly pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million.
It was a practically a foregone conclusion that Mayfield would be elsewhere this season after the Browns went all out to land Deshaun Watson. However, FS1's Emmanuel Acho believes Cleveland made a mistake by trading him.
A suspension for Watson is rumored to be coming any day and it could be for a full season. Some reports have speculated that the NFL could hand down and indefinite suspension for Watson. The Browns signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason as the backup, but he could be thrust into the starting job.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Vaults to No. 5 on Top Quarterbacks List
The praise for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to roll in after lifting Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.
While Lamar Jackson did not crack the top 10 of ESPN's survey of the top quarterbacks according to those around the league, Burrow landed at No. 5.
"I hate to compare anybody to [Tom] Brady, but he might be the closest thing," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn't flinch. Hung in there. He's just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game."
Burrow was an honorable mention after his rookie season. This year, he's ranked only behind the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Bills' Josh Allen and Buccaneers' Brady. Burrow came in one spot ahead of the man who beat him in last year's Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford.