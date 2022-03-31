Steve Bisciotti Hopes Ravens Stadium Lease Will Be Extended

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is hopeful that the team's M&T Bank Stadium lease, which expires in 2027, will be extended another 25 years.

"What Marylanders, what Baltimore deserves is a 25-year extension five years early and get us back to a 30-year lease," Bisciotti said during the NFL league meetings.

The Maryland Stadium Authority, which acts as a landlord to both M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, wants to increase a debt cap for investment in the downtown Baltimore sports complex by more than five times its current limit of $235 million, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

"I'm really happy to hear that the money's there to be allocated, to figure it out," Bisciotti said. "We've got five more years on this lease. I've put more than $150 million of my own money into that stadium. I've got no problem doing it, but it's time we look long-term."