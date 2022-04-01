Steve Bisciotti Sees Similarities Between Retiring President Dick Cass and His Successor Sashi Brown 

Bisciotti has full confidence that Brown is the right person to succeed Cass, who spent 18 years as team president and built a legacy as one of the NFL's most respected executives.

Cass was always too modest to talk about the pivotal role he played in so many of the Ravens' accomplishments. But he was admired throughout the organization and that feeling was evident when Bisciotti spoke about Cass at the NFL league meetings.

"Let's talk about Dick," Bisciotti said. "I mean, wow, there's not many people that could have done it as good as him and the way that he did it without me being in there all of the time digging away. He's just such a bright guy. I don't think he's made an enemy in his life. Just a kind soul.