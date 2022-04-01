Steve Bisciotti Sees Similarities Between Retiring President Dick Cass and His Successor Sashi Brown 

Apr 01, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040122-Dick-Sashi
PHIL HOFFMANN/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Dick Cass and Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown during a press conference at the Under Armor Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD.

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti sees traits in new team president Sashi Brown that remind him of former president, Dick Cass, whose retirement became official Friday.

"I think (Sashi's) very similar to him," Bisciotti said. "(His) intelligence and the humility remind me of a young Dick. Anybody that is really smart, you really fall in love with them when they don't try and convince you that they're smart.

"I've been very fortunate to have (business partner) Jim Davis and Dick Cass in my 40 years in business. I told Sashi, 'You're stuck with me for 20 more, because I don't change very often, so get used to this face.'"

Bisciotti has full confidence that Brown is the right person to succeed Cass, who spent 18 years as team president and built a legacy as one of the NFL's most respected executives.

Cass was always too modest to talk about the pivotal role he played in so many of the Ravens' accomplishments. But he was admired throughout the organization and that feeling was evident when Bisciotti spoke about Cass at the NFL league meetings.

"Let's talk about Dick," Bisciotti said. "I mean, wow, there's not many people that could have done it as good as him and the way that he did it without me being in there all of the time digging away. He's just such a bright guy. I don't think he's made an enemy in his life. Just a kind soul.

"I'm so appreciative of what he allowed me to do by doing it all. I could just cherry-pick when I wanted to get involved. That's really what I wanted and he was better at it than most people that he didn't become territorial, he didn't become domineering, he didn't become a know-it-all."

Cass and Brown both attended the league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., and now Brown begins his tenure replacing a mentor he greatly respects. Bisciotti said Brown will meet the challenge.

"I believe in him," Bisciotti said. "I think he's the perfect replacement for Dick. I think he feels the pressure because he knows he's replacing kind of a legend. But I think he's up for it. I'm really happy."

Related Content

news

Late For Work 4/1: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Safety Tyrann Mathieu

The Ravens are among the many teams interested in 'The Honey Badger.' Baltimore reportedly made a 'last minute push' to land linebacker Bobby Wagner, but he signed with the Rams and Ravens players voiced their disappointment. Where the Ravens stand in latest power rankings.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Bobby Wagner Signs With Rams

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Steve Bisciotti Hopes Ravens Stadium Lease Will Be Extended

The Ravens have played at M&T Bank Stadium since 1998, and Owner Steve Bisciotti wants that long relationship to continue.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Picks Trent McDuffie for Ravens

The Ravens are looking for cornerback depth, and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks sees a top prospect falling to Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 3/31: Richard Sherman: 'Big Bobby Wagner News Coming Soon'

Did a 'Good Morning Football' segment spark Lamar Jackson's 'false narrative' tweet? Marcus Williams and the Ravens are a perfect scheme fit. One mistake the Ravens must avoid making in the draft.
news

Lamar Jackson Tweets About 'False Narrative' Regarding His Contract Negotiations

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson used Twitter to make it known he loves playing for the Ravens and does not intend to leave.
news

Steve Bisciotti on How Long He Will Own the Ravens: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Steve Bisciotti loves almost every aspect of owning the Ravens, except the stress he feels watching the games.
news

Late for Work 3/30: John Harbaugh's Contract Extension Is a 'Great Thing' for Ravens

Pundits continue to have conflicting views on Lamar Jackson's approach to a contract extension. Domonique Foxworth reflects on playing alongside Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.
news

Steve Bisciotti Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti respects Lamar Jackson's decision to negotiate his contract extension at his own pace.
news

John Harbaugh Has Signed a Three-Year Contract Extension

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday that Head Coach John Harbaugh has signed a three-year extension through 2025.
news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.
Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising