Steve Smith's Best Quotes Of The Year



Steve Smith Sr. can fill a reporter's notebook in a hurry.

Since coming to Baltimore this offseason, the veteran receiver's one-liners have been almost as impressive as his production on the field.

Here are some of the best quotes from his first season in the purple and black:

Monday, Nov. 24Post-game interview following 34-27 victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football.Smith had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win.

*"I kind of tried this thing this offseason – made a pact with myself – I look in the eyes of all my victims before I take their lunch money." *

Wednesday, Nov. 19Podium session with Baltimore media leading up to the Week 12 matchup with Saints. Smith was asked how he likes playing on primetime.

"Family members get to see you play. Ex-girlfriends that wished they wouldn't have dumped you, they're questioning themselves right now. So, it's fun. It's kind of true. That's why I'm not on Facebook, reasons like that."

Sunday, Nov. 10Smith talked with a group of reporters after Baltimore's win against the Titans, which included him dragging Titans linebacker Avery Williamson to the turf as a blocker.

"I body slammed him, so I think that's really a testament [to] their lack of strength and conditioning coaching down there in Tennessee. Five-nine, 194-pound guy body-slams their linebacker.

"Man, he needs to get his weight up."

Sunday, Oct. 20Speaking with reporters after a 29-7 victory over the Falcons, Smith called out his old division [space] after a game where he had 5 catches for 67 yards.

"The NFC South is a finesse division. The AFC North is a physical, downhill, blue-collar football."

Sunday, Sept . 28Post-game podium with Baltimore media following the 38-10 victory over Carolina Panthers*, *where Smith had seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns against his former team.

*"That film was a coaching session. They're going to be coaching that. I'm 35 years old, and I ran around them boys like they were school-yard kids." *

NFL Films cameras also captured Smith on the sidelines delivering a [add]strong message to the Panthers after his big day.

*"Take you [butts] back to Carolina. Make sure you mow my lawn too while you're out there. Keep it clean for me." *

Wednesday, July 23Smith's first podium session with Baltimore media during training camp. Smith was asked about his intensity at 35 years old.

"We're not out here to exchange cookie recipes. It's combative. When we play the Pittsburgh Steelers, [former Carolina teammate] Mike Mitchell is not going to come up and say, 'Hey, Steve, I've got this great chocolate-chip cookie recipe,' and I walk up [and say], 'I've got a great brownie recipe.' No. If I go across the middle, he's going to try and hit me. We're not on the same team anymore, so I'm going to try and knock his block off, too. And when I get up, I'm going to spin the football, go back to the huddle and do it again."

During this session with the media, Smith also came up with a popular new nickname for the receiving corps led by he and Torrey Smith

*"I think you can call us, 'The Law Firm: Smith, Smith & Associates.' I'm pretty quick-witted, so I did actually [just now] come up with that." *

Thursday, Aug. 14

In a sit-down interview with Comcast SportsNet's Brian Mitchell, Smith explained why he fits in so well in Baltimore.

"When I think of a Baltimore Raven, what I think of is you go in there, we take your lunch box, we take your sandwich, we take your juice box, we take your applesauce and we take your spork and we break it. And we leave you with an empty lunch. That's the Baltimore Raven way, that's the bully way and that's football."

Thursday, May 29In a podium session with Baltimore reporters during organized team activities, Smith was asked about the perception that his best days are behind him.

"The DB that's going to be sitting in front of me, he's going to find out how much I have left in the tank, and he'll find out real quick."

Sunday, March 13After getting released by the Panthers, Smith did a radio interview where he predicted what would happen if he eventually faced off against his former team.