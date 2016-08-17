Steve Smith Sr. Passes Physical, Will Practice Soon

Aug 17, 2016 at 06:48 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

17_smith_news.jpg


Steve Smith Sr.'s comeback tour is about to launch.

The Ravens wide receiver has passed his physical and will come off the physically unable to perform list soon. That means he will be on the practice field in the coming days.

Technically, the Ravens have their final training camp practice Friday (a walk-through) before flying to Indianapolis for their second preseason game. Smith could join the team when they resume practice Monday.

Smith likely won't be full-go in the first few days, and it's unknown how much or whether he'll play in the preseason.

The goal all along has been to get Smith ready for Week 1 on Sept. 11, and it looks like he'll have even more time than expected to get his body back in football shape.

Smith tore his Achilles on Nov. 1, 2015, seven weeks after outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who returned to practice Monday. It will be nine-and-a-half months between the injury and when Smith is back on the field.

It continues a good week for the Ravens, who are beginning to see their veterans get back to form. Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot area), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) and running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) are the only players remaining on the PUP list.

Dumervil could also return soon after a more minor offseason procedure. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Perriman Tuesday, and there's been no word on Taliaferro.

Smith enters the season 15th on the all-time receptions list (961) and 11th in receiving yards (13,932). He's clearly excited to be off the sideline.

