Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Guards were paid big.

The guard market was not particularly deep and the top options got some massive reported deals.

The Panthers reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with Robert Hunt.

The Rams jumped on Jonah Jackson for a reported three-year, $51 million contract and Jon Runyan is going to the Giants for three years, $30 million.

Two Ravens free agents, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, are still on the guard market. Judging by the early deals, they could be in line for healthy paydays.

Baltimore is in an offensive line rebuild and turning internally with Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and Andrew Vorhees may be the solution, along with keeping the pipeline well-stocked via the draft, which is strong at guard.

Another option could be a reunion with Bradley Bozeman, who has reportedly been informed of his release from the Panthers. Bozeman played guard in Baltimore before moving to center.

The Ravens had good timing on the Justin Madubuike deal.

The Ravens got the four-year reported $98 million extension done with Justin Madubuike three days after putting the franchise tag on him.

The next day, the Chiefs agreed to a massive five-year, nearly $160 million deal with a reported $95 million guaranteed with Chris Jones.

On Monday, the Raiders worked out a reported four-year, $110 million deal with Christian Wilkins, who was the other premier defensive tackle available on the market.