Tavon Young Suffers a Season-Ending Knee Injury

Sep 20, 2020 at 09:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092020-News-Tavon-Young-Injury
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Tavon Young at training camp

Cornerback Tavon Young has suffered another season-ending injury, the third of his five-year career.

Young went down with a knee injury early in Sunday's game and Head Coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the first diagnosis is a major injury.

"For a guy that we love, we care about, and who's been through so much already, and we know he'll tackle this challenge as well – Tavon Young," Harbaugh said in his opening comments. "I think he's got a season-ending knee injury the way it looks right now. We're very disappointed about that, but we love him and we'll be there with him all the way through the next challenge that he's going to have to face."

Young suffered season-ending injuries in two of his four NFL seasons entering this year. He missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL and last season with a neck injury.

On the Texans' second offensive drive of the game, Young leapt high to break up a pass and landed hard on the NRG Stadium turf. His left kneetweaked on the landing.

Young is a major piece of the Ravens secondary, and one they were very excited to get back on the field this year. When healthy, he's been one of the NFL's best slot corners.

Third-year cornerback Anthony Averett entered the game after Young's departure, pushing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey inside. Humphrey played in the slot for much of last season with Young out. The Ravens also have veteran Jimmy Smith to play outside corner, though Baltimore has liked using him in a variety of roles.

"I love Tavon; that's my brother. I'd do anything for him," safety DeShon Elliott said. "Trying to replace Tavon, it's next man up, but Tavon is a great player. But we've got a lot of great DBs on this team. We'll get through it. We'll be fine."

Related Content

RB Mark Ingram II runs in for a touchdown against the Houston Texans on September 20, 2020
news

Fourth Downs Make the Difference in Houston

The Ravens got a huge early stop on fourth-and-1 and running back Mark Ingram's 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 sealed the game.
The Breakdown presented by M&T Bank ILB Patrick Queen, OLB Tyus Bowser and S Chuck Clark gang tackle a Houston Texans player on September 20, 2020
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Decisive Win Over Houston

Opponents are catching Raven-itis. This game showed the heart of the defense. The Ravens went to a throwback of 2019 in the second half, but the offense has clearly changed.
CB Marcus Peters intercepts a pass by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson on September 20, 2020
news

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Make Throwing in Their Direction Dangerous

Marlon Humphrey's punchout led to a fumble that L.J. Fort recovered and ran for a touchdown. Marcus Peters made an acrobatic interception that was part of a frustrating day for Deshaun Watson.
Left: T Ronnie Stanley; Right: CB Jimmy Smith
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Active vs. Texans

The Ravens will have All-Pro left tackle in the lineup to protect Lamar Jackson. Jimmy Smith is active, while Justice Hill is inactive. 
Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans

Playing their first road game of the season, the Ravens (1-0) visit the Houston Texans (0-1) in a matchup featuring two elite quarterbacks.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Lamar Jackson hasn't lost a road game outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens are playing the long game on the offensive line.
SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons
news

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Texans

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full practice participant Friday and cornerback Jimmy Smith is also questionable.
OLB Tyus Bowser
news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Looks Forward to Houston Homecoming

Tyus Bowser can't wait to play in Texas, even though his family and friends can't attend Sunday's game. Former Ravens defensive end Anthony Weaver is an aggressive defensive coordinator for the Texans. Having dual role of coach/GM makes Bill O'Brien a rarity in NFL.
Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Texans
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Texans

Here's who the pundits say will win Sunday's game in Houston.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson sacks Texans QB DeShaun Watson
news

Late for Work 9/18: Pundits Near Unanimous in Ravens vs. Texans Picks

Willie Snead paid tribute to his late friend and former college teammate in last week's game. Lamar Jackson is No. 1 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings. 

Advertising