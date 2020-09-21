Tavon Young Suffers a Season-Ending Knee Injury

Cornerback Tavon Young has suffered another season-ending injury, the third of his five-year career.
Young went down with a knee injury early in Sunday's game and Head Coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the first diagnosis is a major injury.
"For a guy that we love, we care about, and who's been through so much already, and we know he'll tackle this challenge as well – Tavon Young," Harbaugh said in his opening comments. "I think he's got a season-ending knee injury the way it looks right now. We're very disappointed about that, but we love him and we'll be there with him all the way through the next challenge that he's going to have to face."
Young suffered season-ending injuries in two of his four NFL seasons entering this year. He missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL and last season with a neck injury.
On the Texans' second offensive drive of the game, Young leapt high to break up a pass and landed hard on the NRG Stadium turf. His left kneetweaked on the landing.
Young is a major piece of the Ravens secondary, and one they were very excited to get back on the field this year. When healthy, he's been one of the NFL's best slot corners.
Third-year cornerback Anthony Averett entered the game after Young's departure, pushing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey inside. Humphrey played in the slot for much of last season with Young out. The Ravens also have veteran Jimmy Smith to play outside corner, though Baltimore has liked using him in a variety of roles.
"I love Tavon; that's my brother. I'd do anything for him," safety DeShon Elliott said. "Trying to replace Tavon, it's next man up, but Tavon is a great player. But we've got a lot of great DBs on this team. We'll get through it. We'll be fine."