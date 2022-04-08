Reports: Tavon Young to Sign With Bears

Tavon Young has reportedly found a new home. The former standout nickel cornerback for the Ravens will sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus .

He spent his first six NFL seasons in Baltimore and was one of the team's most respected players, overcoming three season-ending injuries during his career. He missed all of 2017 (knee) and 2019 (neck) and most of 2020 (knee), but returned to play all 17 games last season, including seven starts. Young finished with 35 tackles and one interception and was honored as the Ravens' Ed Block Courage Award recipient.