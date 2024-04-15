Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals in 2024

Cincinnati Bengals: After Asking for Trade, Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals
After requesting a trade last month, Tee Higgins doesn't think he'll be leaving Cincinnati after all.
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins in March, and now the star wide receiver expects to remain in Cincinnati next season.
"I do anticipate it," Higgins told WLWT, via NFL.com on Sunday during a youth football camp. "I've grown a love for Cincinnati that I didn't think I would, but you know man, looking forward to it."
The Bengals are also trying to work out a long-term agreement with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which has an impact on Higgins' situation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes Higgins' situation remains fluid with the draft less than two weeks away.
Cincinnati and Higgins still have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. If he plays under the franchise tag, Higgins will play under a fully guaranteed $21.8 million one-year deal.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DeShon Elliott Looks Forward to Facing Ravens
Plenty of attention has been given to Patrick Queen leaving the Ravens for the Steelers during free agency. However, former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott also joined the Steelers in free agency last month.
Elliott spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2018-21), before spending a year each with the Lions (2022) and Dolphins. Elliott will be vying for a starting role in Pittsburgh opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick and looks forward to being part of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry- again.
"When you play on either side of it, if you haven't made a play in that game or haven't won in that game, then you aren't officially a part of that team," Elliott said via the Steelers’ website. "I feel like I've made plays for the other team. It's time for me to make plays for this team. That's what I'm excited to do."
Elliott was plagued by injuries during his tenure with Baltimore, playing more than six games just once in his four seasons. However, over the past two seasons he has started 29 games and made 178 tackles. Elliott said he's willing to fill any role in Pittsburgh's secondary.
"I'm open to whoever they want me to be," Elliott said.
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb Agrees to Restructured Contract
The Browns and running back Nick Chubb reached an agreement on a three-year, $36 million restructured contract last week, according to multiple reports. Rapoport reported Chubb agreed to a lower base salary ($11.775 million) for next season following his serious knee injury, but can earn significantly more with incentives.
It's uncertain when Chubb will return to action from his season-ending injury in Week 2 last season. At the NFL Owner's Meetings in March, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Chubb was close to ramping up workouts.
"Right now he's strengthening his quad, he's doing the rehab and everything, but it's not like he's going out and doing sprints, agility drills, stuff like that," Berry said. "But this month we expect that he will."