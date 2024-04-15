Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals in 2024

Cincinnati and Higgins still have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. If he plays under the franchise tag, Higgins will play under a fully guaranteed $21.8 million one-year deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers: DeShon Elliott Looks Forward to Facing Ravens

Plenty of attention has been given to Patrick Queen leaving the Ravens for the Steelers during free agency. However, former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott also joined the Steelers in free agency last month.

Elliott spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2018-21), before spending a year each with the Lions (2022) and Dolphins. Elliott will be vying for a starting role in Pittsburgh opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick and looks forward to being part of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry- again.

"When you play on either side of it, if you haven't made a play in that game or haven't won in that game, then you aren't officially a part of that team," Elliott said via the Steelers’ website. "I feel like I've made plays for the other team. It's time for me to make plays for this team. That's what I'm excited to do."

Elliott was plagued by injuries during his tenure with Baltimore, playing more than six games just once in his four seasons. However, over the past two seasons he has started 29 games and made 178 tackles. Elliott said he's willing to fill any role in Pittsburgh's secondary.

"I'm open to whoever they want me to be," Elliott said.

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb Agrees to Restructured Contract